VUS Storstrøm / Cubo

+ 17

Architects Cubo

Location Teatergade 23, 4700 Næstved, Denmark

Collaborators Nova5, C.C Contractors, Marianne Levinsen Landscape, Dominia A/S ingeneers

Area 5150.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Martin Schubert

Category University

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. It is not enough that the educational facilities of the future are rational and efficient buildings. They must also be enriching physical surroundings for the students and staff, where everyday life will unfold in inspiring ways. Buildings should prepare and communicate the teaching situation and create the right environment for optimal learning.

Situated as a part of the new Campus street along ‘Teatergade’, VUC Næstved will become the first building in the new Campus Næstved. Hence VUC will play a central part in the municipalities ambition to connect the city centre, railway station and the Campus closer together.

The new education center situates itself on the edge of the city and nature, and consists of three building volumes inserting themselves in the hilly landscape of ‘Munkebakken’. Due to its prominent location, it is the first thing you see, when arriving to the new Campus Street from the South-East and the city centre. From the corner the building opens with its large glass façade from café and foyer welcoming the citizens of Næstved.

‘Munkebakkens’ potential as recreative breathing space for the city will be enhanced by the new buildings, and VUC Næstved will connect the open hill with the Campus Street using broad sitting-stairs integrated in the slope of the hill. The stairs will create new connections between Teatergade and Munkebakken.