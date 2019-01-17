Vinata Bamboo Pavilion / VTN Architects

+ 20

Architects VTN Architects

Location 289 Khuất Duy Tiến, Trung Hoà, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Architect in Charge Vo Trong Nghia + Takashi Niwa

Design Team Koji Yamamoto

Area 225.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Hiroyuki Oki

Category Pavillion

Contractor VTN Architects

Client TAISEI CORPORATION + Daiwa House Industry Company, Limited More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Vinata bamboo pavilion is located in the city center of Hanoi. Innumerable high-rise residential buildings are easy to be seen around the site. The pavilion was planned as a communal space in the garden of one serviced apartment. The site itself is surrounded by 4 tall buildings and the bamboo structure was planned with plenty of greeneries as expected to give a peaceful atmosphere in highly dense urban area.

Span of 38m pavilion welcomes guests at the entrance of the site. Guests can access the pavilion from the lobby where they can enjoy the view of the garden and the pool. Bamboo structure and bougainvillea hedge was created as a gentle boundary between parking space and semi-private garden.

The pavilion is comprised of 14 moduels and each one of them is shaped in the combination of two hyperbolic shell structures. The thin bamboo (Tam Vong), which measured only 40 - 50 mm in diameters, are assembled by bamboo dowel nail and tightened by rope. Bamboo structure creates the shadows and it continues to corridor. Gently curved thatched roof (225 sqm) protects guests from the strong sunlight in the tall building area.

Identically shaped bamboo units gradually grows, it gives an excellent contrast with large opening space at the end. It will be used as a social gathering place in the future. The structure is recognisable by pedestrians on the street since its large opening faces to street.

Bamboo pavilion not only provides relax atmosphere to the residents but it is also a landmark of surroundings which is highly dense area of Hanoi moreover it contributes important awareness of environment with nature to inhabitants in the city.