World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Studio Elmo Vermijs
  6. 2018
  7. Grounded / Studio Elmo Vermijs

Grounded / Studio Elmo Vermijs

  • 06:00 - 22 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Grounded / Studio Elmo Vermijs
Save this picture!
Grounded / Studio Elmo Vermijs, © Elmo Vermijs
© Elmo Vermijs

© Elmo Vermijs © Elmo Vermijs © Elmo Vermijs © Elmo Vermijs + 21

  • Architects

    Studio Elmo Vermijs

  • Location

    Terschelling, The Netherlands

  • Lead Architect

    Elmo Vermijs

  • Other Participants

    Arie van Ziel, Charles Thuijls, Stefan Auberg, Cupcompost, Gerard Cupido, Trip Hek, Wetterskip Terschelling, Marin de Boer (Oerol), Eilandbouw, Jaap Bos constructor, New Makers, Walewijn de Boer (graphic design), Cre8

  • Area

    12.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Elmo Vermijs

  • Category

    Installation
Save this picture!
© Elmo Vermijs
© Elmo Vermijs

Text description provided by the architects. What is the future of the Terschellinger polder and its users?
Elmo Vermijs presented GROUNDED earlier this year during the Oerol Festival. This project is the result of a long-term inventory of the Terschellinger Polder. With the meadow birds as an indicator, Elmo Vermijs investigated the wellbeing of this ancient cultural landscape that is under increasing pressure. What is the future of the polder and its users? Two separate works, SOUNDMIRROR and PERSPECTIVE, show how the area transformed from sea to polder and production ground, and how the fate of the meadow bird changed with it. Over 7500 people visited GROUNDED.

Save this picture!
© Elmo Vermijs
© Elmo Vermijs

Soundmirror
Elmo Vermijs used manure, compost, and sea clay from them to make the sounds of the meadow birds, which depend on these materials for their food supply, audible for visitors of the polder. Concrete sound mirrors, the giant structures that functioned as an early warning system for approaching enemy aircraft in the First World War, inspired Elmo Vermijs to make this installation.

Save this picture!
© Elmo Vermijs
© Elmo Vermijs
Save this picture!
Top View
Top View
Save this picture!
© Elmo Vermijs
© Elmo Vermijs

Perspectief
This exhibition examines the origin and cultural-historical development of the polder based on stories of eleven current users. Visitors are invited to walk across a layer of compost and view the polder from a birds-eye perspective and to reflect on the question: who is the owner of this land?
On the occasion of the exhibition, a publication was published. If you are interested in a copy, please send an email to info@elmovermijs.com. The publication is available in print and e-book.

Save this picture!
© Elmo Vermijs
© Elmo Vermijs

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Elmo Vermijs
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation The Netherlands
Cite: "Grounded / Studio Elmo Vermijs" 22 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909592/grounded-studio-elmo-vermijs/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream