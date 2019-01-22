Grounded / Studio Elmo Vermijs

+ 21

Architects Studio Elmo Vermijs

Location Terschelling, The Netherlands

Lead Architect Elmo Vermijs

Other Participants Arie van Ziel, Charles Thuijls, Stefan Auberg, Cupcompost, Gerard Cupido, Trip Hek, Wetterskip Terschelling, Marin de Boer (Oerol), Eilandbouw, Jaap Bos constructor, New Makers, Walewijn de Boer (graphic design), Cre8

Area 12.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Elmo Vermijs

Category Installation

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. What is the future of the Terschellinger polder and its users?

Elmo Vermijs presented GROUNDED earlier this year during the Oerol Festival. This project is the result of a long-term inventory of the Terschellinger Polder. With the meadow birds as an indicator, Elmo Vermijs investigated the wellbeing of this ancient cultural landscape that is under increasing pressure. What is the future of the polder and its users? Two separate works, SOUNDMIRROR and PERSPECTIVE, show how the area transformed from sea to polder and production ground, and how the fate of the meadow bird changed with it. Over 7500 people visited GROUNDED.

Soundmirror

Elmo Vermijs used manure, compost, and sea clay from them to make the sounds of the meadow birds, which depend on these materials for their food supply, audible for visitors of the polder. Concrete sound mirrors, the giant structures that functioned as an early warning system for approaching enemy aircraft in the First World War, inspired Elmo Vermijs to make this installation.

Perspectief

This exhibition examines the origin and cultural-historical development of the polder based on stories of eleven current users. Visitors are invited to walk across a layer of compost and view the polder from a birds-eye perspective and to reflect on the question: who is the owner of this land?

On the occasion of the exhibition, a publication was published. If you are interested in a copy, please send an email to info@elmovermijs.com. The publication is available in print and e-book.