Refurbishment in Architecture

Studio Three / D'Arcy Jones

  16:00 - 18 January, 2019
Studio Three / D'Arcy Jones
Studio Three / D'Arcy Jones, © Sama Jim Canzian
© Sama Jim Canzian

© Sama Jim Canzian © Sama Jim Canzian © Sama Jim Canzian © Sama Jim Canzian + 13

© Sama Jim Canzian
© Sama Jim Canzian

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation focused on building a sculptural light-filled liner inside a 106 year old space.

With thrift, four layers of old construction and modifications were left untouched. All of the desks are simple glulam beams laid on their sides, all of the fixtures are custom made from raw steel, and the monolithic cabinetry is made from practical and cost-effective plastic laminate.

© Sama Jim Canzian
© Sama Jim Canzian

The service spaces feel dark, hefty and crude, to contrast with the glowing, faceted and crisp work spaces.

© Sama Jim Canzian
© Sama Jim Canzian

Project location

About this office
D'Arcy Jones
