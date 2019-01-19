Wandering in Terrace Garden / Atelier Y

Save this picture! Stairs of the outdoor theater and the music room. Image © Liqin Lin

Architects Atelier Y

Location Hexi Village, Hanyuan County, Ya'an, Sichuan Province, China

Design Team Yiqiang Xiao, Yanting Zou, Yizhi Xiao, Shi Yin, Yuanjing Yang, Hankun Lin, Yongjia Huang

Lead Architects Yiqiang Xiao

Area 2488.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Liqin Lin

Category Kindergarten

Project owner Mingde Primary School, Hexi Village, Hanyuan County

Partner Sichuan Branch, Beijing Tongcheng Fanhua Construction Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd.

Builder Sichuan Xingtiandi Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

Aided by Shenzhen One Foundation More Specs Less Specs

Building masses follow the terrace in the south side of the kindergarten. Image © Liqin Lin

Text description provided by the architects. Hexi Village Kindergarten is amongst the aided construction projects earmarked for kindergartens in disaster-wrecked Ya’an funded by One Foundation, a Shenzhen-based charity.

Perspective view of the kindergarten. Image © Liqin Lin

The site sits at the center of the mountainside village west of the valley, opposite which is the eastside partition of the precipitous mountain that directs one’s eyes to the expansive south. It is also characterized by a clear distinction in height, with the northern and western parts overlooking the southern and eastern ends, as well as by terrace fields in endless tiers.

Farmers and kindergarten. Image © Liqin Lin

The headwind against the project is about fitting a sizable pre-schooling structure (9 classes in total) in a relatively cramped space. Moreover, the architect attempts to avail this aided construction project to augment the insufficient activity spaces in the village, improve the activity amenities for kids and reshape the village image, for the ultimate purpose of optimizing the village conditions in all respects.

Isometric drawing – Layout of "terraces" in the building provides various of activity spaces. Image © Liqin Lin

The site-specific feature determines the Terrace-based strategy of making full use of the rooftop terraces to place main activity places on higher flat roofs.

Courtyard and library – Vertical open space system forming by the stairs and corridors. Image © Liqin Lin

The "Prototype house" and the stairs facing to the outdoor theater. Image © Liqin Lin

The building massing is enclosed to produce two fitting plots – entrance concourse and central courtyard. The former constitutes a public space for parent and village gatherings, while the latter works in tandem with the natural terraces, building rooftops and spacious activity corridors to round up an activity-rich, cross-integrated open space that unfolds itself, in architectural form, to the valley.

Children enjoy their spaces. Image © Liqin Lin

A small, theatre-like grandstand, as a southward extension of the central courtyard, connects the music room which can be transformed to a stage with infinite possibilities if the sliding door opened.

Entrance of the kindergarten which opens to the surrounding people. Image © Liqin Lin

The spacious activity corridor is joined by vertical passages in the west of the central courtyard, looking out on the valley. The façade of the activity room, immediately adjacent to the corridor, is integrated with an alcove for games and storage space, making a quasi-exterior extension of the activity space.

The vestibule connects rooftops of multiple terraced buildings. The second floor weaves the activity corridor with the “floating” library in a circuit, giving kids convenient access to shuttle between public spaces of the corridor, terrace, and library, while also being immersed in the magnificence of the valley.

Roof space provide additional activity space for the children. Image © Liqin Lin

Children playing on the roof facing to the valley. Image © Liqin Lin

The library, as a white “prototype house”, at the courtyard center, gives expression to the nexus of the place as an icon of the kindergarten and even the whole village by projecting a sharp formal and chromatic contrast against the unorderly surroundings. Dislocated openings and protruding window massing reduce the bulkiness of a public building, hiding the architectural scale between harmonization and conflict.