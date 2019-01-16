Y House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects

+ 23

Architects Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects

Location Vietnam

Architect in Charge Nguyen Khac Phuoc

Design Team Tran Duy Han, Diep Xuan Minh, Pham Anh Dung, Hoang Vinh

Area 500.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Hiroyuki Oki

Category Houses Interiors

Text description provided by the architects. Trees create fresh air and shade which help human spirit to relax; and in religious sense the tree also has life. Trees play an important role in human life, so we need to understand the importance of trees and respect their lives as well as respect the natural world. Our design called "Y house" is a way of co-living that people, trees and nature live sustainably together.

"Y house" is designed for a young couple and their two children on a 500m2 garden plot. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 toilets, living room, kitchen, dining and laundry area in the house. All existing trees in the plot are kept intact to develop the space of the house as a way of respecting nature.

The spaces are created between large trees, which is calculated to avoid affecting the trees. Foliage covering the entire space is considered as the second roof of the building. The internal spaces connect each other by a central hallway of the house and the garden. Multi-faceted interlocking blocks create effective wind catchers for the building, penetrating ventilation.

The whole space of the house is a sustainable symbiosis between humans and nature.