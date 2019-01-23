World
  3. Zinc-Coated Buildings: 20 Recycled and Durable Facades

Zinc-Coated Buildings: 20 Recycled and Durable Facades, Perry and Marty Granoff Center for the Creative Arts, Brown University / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan
Perry and Marty Granoff Center for the Creative Arts, Brown University / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan

Zinc is a natural element extracted from ores. Its symbol, which appears in the dreaded Periodic Table, is Zn. Through a metallurgical process of burning its impurities (reducing zinc oxide and refining), it assumes a much more friendly appearance, and later becomes the sheets, coils, and rollers used in construction. The main characteristic of this material is its malleability, which allows it to be worked easily, allowing to cover complex forms in facades and roofs of buildings.

Desjardins Group Head Office / ABCP architecture + Anne Carrier Architectes. Image © Stéphane Groleau Pronto Socorro Legacy Allen / 5G Studio Collaborative. Image © Michael Moran / OTTO Fairhaven Beach House / John Wardle Architects. Image © Trevor Mein Midden Studio / Studio Weave. Image © Johnny Barrington + 25

Cortesia de VMZINC
Cortesia de VMZINC

Zinc is naturally resistant to corrosion. Between six months and two years after its installation, depending on the climate, the exposure of the building, and the aggressiveness of the atmosphere, it develops a natural layer called patina (light gray), which gives it great longevity (up to 120 years depending on the factors above). What is interesting is that, beyond its long life cycle, zinc does not require any special maintenance. In effect, it continues to develop a protective layer throughout its life, which can correct some of its imperfections or risks. Another interesting quality is that 100% of rolled or worked zinc products are recyclable at the end of their life cycle and their assembly process consumes little energy compared to other metals used in construction.

The 20 projects below highlight the versatility of zinc. 

A Monolith In Zinc / Tengbom

A Monolith In Zinc / Tengbom. Image Cortesia de Tengbom
A Monolith In Zinc / Tengbom. Image Cortesia de Tengbom

Midden Studio / Studio Weave

Midden Studio / Studio Weave. Image © Johnny Barrington
Midden Studio / Studio Weave. Image © Johnny Barrington

Stonehenge Visitor Centre / Denton Corker Marshall

Stonehenge Visitor Centre / Denton Corker Marshall. Image © Peter Cook
Stonehenge Visitor Centre / Denton Corker Marshall. Image © Peter Cook

Terunobu Fujimori's Soft-Hard Zinc House Opens Near Tokyo

New soft-hard Zinc House / Terunobu Fujimori. Image © Maria Novozhilova
New soft-hard Zinc House / Terunobu Fujimori. Image © Maria Novozhilova

Fairhaven Beach House / John Wardle Architects

Fairhaven Beach House / John Wardle Architects. Image © Trevor Mein
Fairhaven Beach House / John Wardle Architects. Image © Trevor Mein

Port Melbourne House / Pandolfini Architects

Port Melbourne House / Pandolfini Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner
Port Melbourne House / Pandolfini Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner

Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects

Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects. Image © Shai Gil
Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects. Image © Shai Gil

Adjustable Forms / DLR Group

Adjustable Forms / DLR Group. Image © James Steinkamp
Adjustable Forms / DLR Group. Image © James Steinkamp

Perry and Marty Granoff Center for the Creative Arts, Brown University / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Perry and Marty Granoff Center for the Creative Arts, Brown University / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan
Perry and Marty Granoff Center for the Creative Arts, Brown University / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan

Desjardins Group Head Office / ABCP architecture + Anne Carrier Architectes

Desjardins Group Head Office / ABCP architecture + Anne Carrier Architectes. Image © Stéphane Groleau
Desjardins Group Head Office / ABCP architecture + Anne Carrier Architectes. Image © Stéphane Groleau

Publilettre / Fabre-DeMarien Architectes

Publilettre / Fabre-DeMarien Architectes. Image © Julien Fernandez
Publilettre / Fabre-DeMarien Architectes. Image © Julien Fernandez

Benbow Yard / FORMstudio

Benbow Yard / FORMstudio. Image © Bruce Hemming
Benbow Yard / FORMstudio. Image © Bruce Hemming

Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen

Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen. Image © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen. Image © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW

Montrose Cultural Centre / Teeple Architects

Montrose Cultural Centre / Teeple Architects. Image © Shai Gil
Montrose Cultural Centre / Teeple Architects. Image © Shai Gil

Pitched Roof House / Chenchow Little

Pitched Roof House / Chenchow Little. Image © John Gollings
Pitched Roof House / Chenchow Little. Image © John Gollings

AIANC Center for Architecture and Design / Frank Harmon Architect

AIANC Center for Architecture and Design / Frank Harmon Architect. Image © Timothy Hursley
AIANC Center for Architecture and Design / Frank Harmon Architect. Image © Timothy Hursley

Chinguacousy Park Redevelopment / MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects

Chinguacousy Park Redevelopment / MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects. Image © Shai Gil
Chinguacousy Park Redevelopment / MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects. Image © Shai Gil

Principal Riverwalk Pavilion / Substance Architecture

Principal Riverwalk Pavilion / Substance Architecture. Image © Paul Crosby
Principal Riverwalk Pavilion / Substance Architecture. Image © Paul Crosby

Stephen Hawking Centre at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics / Teeple Architects

    Stephen Hawking Centre at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics / Teeple Architects. Image © Tom Arban
    Stephen Hawking Centre at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics / Teeple Architects. Image © Tom Arban

    Pronto Socorro Legacy Allen / 5G Studio Collaborative

    Pronto Socorro Legacy Allen / 5G Studio Collaborative. Image © Michael Moran / OTTO
    Pronto Socorro Legacy Allen / 5G Studio Collaborative. Image © Michael Moran / OTTO

    Cite: Souza, Eduardo. "Zinc-Coated Buildings: 20 Recycled and Durable Facades" [Fachadas recicláveis e duradouras: 20 edifícios revestidos em zinco] 23 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909487/zinc-coated-buildings-20-recycled-and-durable-facades/> ISSN 0719-8884

