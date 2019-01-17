World
  Morehampton Mews / ODOS architects

Morehampton Mews / ODOS architects

  06:00 - 17 January, 2019
Morehampton Mews / ODOS architects
Morehampton Mews / ODOS architects, © Ste Murray
  • Main Contractor

    JV Ledwith

  • Internal Fitout

    Pure Fitout

  • Engineer

    JJ Campbell & Associates

  • M&E Consultant

    O'Connor Sutton Cronin

  • QS

    Kelly + O'Callaghan
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a tight laneway, these four mews houses give little away to the street of their interlocking light filled floor plates. The exterior expression of the development responds to its immediate context in which the front elevation is designed with elegant proportions of a juxtaposition of solid, timber n screens and recessed entrances.

© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

The interior is a complete contrast to the dark and mysterious exterior. In the entrance hallway, a double height space with roof lights above creates a light filled interior complemented by clean minimal design with white walls and a polished concrete floor. A full height sliding door reveals the living space to the front, lined with a white oiled oak herringbone timber floor which opens out to its own private terrace. The iroko timber screen offers additional privacy to the living space and creates a sense of intimacy for the inhabitant.

© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

Behind, an open plan kitchen and dining space is located which steps down to a lower lounge and the rear garden. The kitchen and dining space is separated from the rear lounge by a feature marble tunnel replace, a band of full width rooflights above and a stepped material change in floor from polished concrete to white oiled oak herringbone timber. Full height glazed sliding doors create a direct connection between the open plan interior to the rear private garden.

© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

The upper floor contains two bedrooms with full height glazing that overlooks a planted roof. A separate staircase lined with full height timber fins gives a visual connection between the upper floors and ground floor below. On the upper level, the master bedroom features its own private walk-in-wardrobe, ensuite, and private terrace overlooking the front garden.

© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

Each dwelling has been finished to a high specification with under floor heating throughout and aluminium framed glazing. All bedrooms and living spaces are fully fitted with the white oiled oak herringbone timber floor, while the kitchen, dining, hallway, and stairs feature a polished concrete finish.

© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

While the exterior is designed as a solid mysterious form, the interior is a complete juxtaposition which features a play on split level living, open plan design, high quality finishes and materials, double height spaces and rooflights that cleverly bring light into the centre of the plan. As a result, the four contemporary homes provide a new living experience close to the heart of the city centre.

© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

ODOS architects
ODOS architects
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Ireland
"Morehampton Mews / ODOS architects" 17 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

