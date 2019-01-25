BABYDOG OFFICE / CUAC ARQUITECTURA

+ 17

Architects CUAC ARQUITECTURA

Location Calle Darrillo Magdalena, Granada, Spain

Category Offices

Authors Architects Tomás García Piriz, Javier Castellano Pulido

Area 110.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographer Fernando Alda

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural engineer Miguel Angel Jiménez Dengra

Building engineer Pedro Salinas Ayvar

Collaborator Architects Fran Ruiz Castro, Alvaro Castellano Pulido

Student Collaborators Graziano Testa, Miriam Pistocchi

Lighting Miguel Angel Jiménez Dengra

Client BABYDOG S.L

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The advertising company BABYDOG decided to move to an old house located on the fourth floor of a building in the center of the historic center of the city of Granada. This was an elongated and compartmentalized dwelling, with a short façade to the street and delimited by a narrow courtyard and a tiny space for ventilation.

Only the rooms located on the façade had enough conditions of habitability. The needs demanded by a program like this, an office, forced us to project a complete structuring of the property. The first thing to be tackled would be the punctual discarding of all the walls to discover that the elements analyzed were part of a complex structural framework of load-bearing walls. We first scratched the sufaces in order to recover the solid brick texture of the original wall with all the wounds suffered over time (passage of wiring, pieces of wood from old carpentry and tying elements). After that we made some cuts and castings that allowed the wall to continue working structurally while achieving the desired continuity and communication between spaces. The structural support was made with curved metal pieces tensed by cable-stayed in the lower floor.

The result; a ceramic "patchwork" of times, traces and textures through a succession of arcs that were connected and disconnected at the smae time allowing the arrival of light from the exterior. At the ends, two doors (the one in the bathroom and the offices) were lined with a mirror so that, facing each other, they could produce the illusion of having discovered an infinite arcade that, replacing the old corridor, extended beyond the limits of the house.

An arcade located beyond the limits of the succession of stories and superimposed times that we found when entering in thae old house.