BO Space / WJ Design

Architects WJ Design

Location Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Lead Designer Leo HU

Area 3000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Juetao Xue

Category Renovation

Construction UHJOH

Decoration WISEart More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. BO Space is located in HE Park where used to be an old industry site and now a culture & innovation gathering place in Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou. In the designer's view, the city is expanding way to fast that we are losing the old imprint of our city while we are losing our culture as well. Buildings are getting old, but we can keep its vitality through a design and transformation. Bo Space is not just a restaurant bar but also a complex space. It does not only provide people a place to stay but also presents a way of living. People can find out what they really like here, even if it is just a ray of sunshine, a picture show, a good meal, a slow pace, or a way back to life.

Along with the imprint of the old factory building, you will find a new space behind the long corridor. The original sunken area is reserved and transformed into a small outdoor yard.

Regarding the indoor design, we removed the walls facing the sunken yard so the views are wider. We also use an atrium to make a connection between indoor & outdoor space.

Pass through the spacious restaurant and bar, along the black spiral staircase to the second floor, where we will see some fashion designers’ shops and a big empty space which can be used for art or fashion exhibition in the future. The terrace extend from the corridor will become a great leisure area in summer.

From the point of view of commercial function, BO Space is a composite format but from the design point of view, we hope it will become a place for cultural preservation.

This complex space does not only provide people a place to stay but also presents a way of living. People can find out what they really like here, even if they just enjoy a ray of sunshine, a picture show, a good meal, a slow pace, or a way back to life.