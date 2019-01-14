Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago / ZGF Architects + SCB Architects + Anderson Mikos Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationChicago, IL, United States
-
Lead ArchitectsZGF Architects, Solomon Cordwell Buenz, Anderson Mikos Architects
-
Area116128.8 m2
-
Project Year2012
-
Photographs
-
Category
-
Interior DesignZGF Architects
-
Structural EngineerMagnusson Klemencic Associates
-
MEPAffiliated Engineers
-
CIVILV3 Companies
-
LandscapeCarol Yetken Landscape Architect
-
ContractorMortenson/Power, J.V.
-
Program ManagementRise Morgan, J.V.
-
Sky Garden DesignMikyoung Kim
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. SCB served as the design architect for the exterior and public interior spaces of the new, 22 story, 1.25 million square foot Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Completed in 2012, the facility is on Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine Campus and next to the recently completed Prentice Women’s Hospital.
Special features included in SCB’s exterior scope of work are a pedestrian bridge to the central parking facility, two bridges to the adjacent Prentice Women’s Hospital, a Sky garden, sky lobby and overlook. Interior features included in SCB’s scope of work are a freestanding oval elevator bank, suspended whale exhibit, Captain Streeter coffee bar, aquarium, illuminated information desks, garden market-themed food court, healing garden, entertainment stage, and a tree house.
SCB teamed with Zimmer Gunsul Frasca Architects, LLP and Anderson Mikos Architects, Ltd to design the new hospital. It is situated at a prominent urban location in Chicago overlooking Seneca Park and adjacent to the Museum of Contemporary Art and the historic Water Tower.