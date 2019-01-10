World
  3. Four Stunning Renovated Apartments in Oscar Niemeyer-Designed Buildings

Four Stunning Renovated Apartments in Oscar Niemeyer-Designed Buildings, Apartamento P.R. / pianca+urano. Image © Manuel Sá
To live in a residence designed by a renowned architect is a dream for many, however, a dream that will most likely never come true. But, there is an alternative. Many architecture enthusiasts have rented or even bought apartments in iconic buildings designed by their favorite architects. 

In regards to the work of Oscar Niemeyer, fluidity and flexibility may best express his plans and typologies.

Below, we've selected four apartments in buildings designed by Neimeyer that reinterpret his original plans.

Copan Apartment / Felipe Hess & Renata Pedrosa

Apartamento no Copan / Felipe Hess & Renata Pedrosa. Image © Fran Parente
"The project involves turning the 140 square meter apartment with its original divisions (three bedrooms, living room, kitchen, laundry) into a contemporary loft with fluid and communicable open spaces. The original Oscar Niemeyer apartment was a masterpiece, sadly completely demolished. It only remained with columns and shafts that determined the new division."

Copan Apartment / Sabiá Arquitetos

Apartamento Copan / Sabiá Arquitetos. Image © Pedro Vannucchi
"Completed in 1966, the Copan Building was an architectural and furniture project designed by Oscar Niemeyer in central São Paulo. The apartment in the D block of the building was in good condition, retaining much of the original elements of the building. The request from the owners was a timely renovation of the wet areas without intervening in the sleeping and living areas."

Copan Apartment / SuperLimão Studio

Apartamento Copan / SuperLimão Studio. Image © Maíra Acayaba
"Located on the 11th floor of the Copan Building, the apartment designed by SuperLimão Studio sought to integrate the spaces. The challenge was to create spans in the project, since the existing structure did not allow to transform the apartment into a loft. The solution was to open the structural walls as much as possible. The circulation gained fluidity, and increased cross ventilation that enters both sides of the building."

PR Apartment / pianca+urano

Apartamento P.R. / pianca+urano. Image © Manuel Sá
"Completed in 1956, the Eiffel Building was a furniture and architecture project designed by Oscar Niemeyer and Carlos Lemos in downtown São Paulo. The renovated apartment was very materially disfigured before the intervention. The only original elements were the wooden floors in the intimate areas and the granilite of the internal staircase."

