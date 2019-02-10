Housing F & L / ALT Architectuur

+ 22

Construction Studiebureau Riessauw bvba

Technics Frederik Christiaens More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The extension on the roof starts a dialogue with the modernistic architecture of the house.

There are new and old steel frame windows, there is an explicit choice for a similar and sober materiality and technical details and there is a balance between a new volume constructed with two kinds of planes (windows and roof) and an old massive volume.

The project is organised by introducing a void (new staircase) and a volume (new bathroom with bed on top).

All this results in a cottage on a roof.