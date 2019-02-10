Housing F & L / ALT Architectuur

-
Architects
-
LocationGante, Belgium
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectsThierry Lagrange
-
Area70.0 m2
-
Project Year2014
-
Photographs
-
ConstructionStudiebureau Riessauw bvba
-
TechnicsFrederik Christiaens
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The extension on the roof starts a dialogue with the modernistic architecture of the house.
There are new and old steel frame windows, there is an explicit choice for a similar and sober materiality and technical details and there is a balance between a new volume constructed with two kinds of planes (windows and roof) and an old massive volume.
The project is organised by introducing a void (new staircase) and a volume (new bathroom with bed on top).
All this results in a cottage on a roof.