  Housing F & L / ALT Architectuur

Housing F & L / ALT Architectuur

  • 05:00 - 10 February, 2019
Housing F & L / ALT Architectuur
Housing F & L / ALT Architectuur, © Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

© Johnny Umans

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

Text description provided by the architects. The extension on the roof starts a dialogue with the modernistic architecture of the house.

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

There are new and old steel frame windows, there is an explicit choice for a similar and sober materiality and technical details and there is a balance between a new volume constructed with two kinds of planes (windows and roof) and an old massive volume.

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans
Section 01
Section 01
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

The project is organised by introducing a void (new staircase) and a volume (new bathroom with bed on top).
All this results in a cottage on a roof.

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

ALT Architectuur
Wood Concrete Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Belgium
Cite: "Housing F & L / ALT Architectuur" 10 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909145/housing-f-and-l-alt-architectuur/> ISSN 0719-8884

