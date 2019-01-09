World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. jfs arquitecto
  6. 2018
  7. Puerto de Palos House / jfs arquitecto

Puerto de Palos House / jfs arquitecto

  • 14:00 - 9 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Puerto de Palos House / jfs arquitecto
Save this picture!
Puerto de Palos House / jfs arquitecto, © Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

© Maria Gonzalez © Maria Gonzalez © Maria Gonzalez © Maria Gonzalez + 28

  • Architects

    jfs arquitecto

  • Location

    Las Condes, Chile

  • Architect in Charge

    Javier Fuenzalida Salazar

  • Construction and Structural calculation

    Bas ingeniería y construcción spa

  • Area

    2475.7 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Maria Gonzalez
Save this picture!
© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

Text description provided by the architects. This project is conceived as the refurbishment of a 1959 family house located in a traditional borough of this commune. The house was in good conditions and in its original state. Therefore, decisions that contributed to honor the house's history were made, both for its volume and the reuse of some of the materials.

Save this picture!
© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

The location of the house on a 440m2 land was ideal for using the South wing for the service area and storeroom, while the West and North wings would be used for the kitchen and the living-cum-dining room all in a single continuous space.

Save this picture!
© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

The initial concept was to combine the ideas and the layout requested by the owners with the existing volumetry, the cladding and layout distribution conditions.

Save this picture!
© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

The second floor is entirely set up with SIP panels, plus steel profiles reinforcement in some critical spots. The spatial concept for re-distributing the bedroom area is a symmetric scheme, with the lounge area as the body at the center and then bedrooms on both sides.

Save this picture!
© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

The double-height access is defined by a skylight that goes throughout the entire section, its function is to provide natural light during the morning and also to generate cross ventilation from the spaces on the first and second floor to the top of the house.

Save this picture!
© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

The execution of the work was thought with the intention of recovering as many construction materials as possible, for example, the doors, the facade and ceiling beams; And it was this way, by re using the oak and larch wood existing on the facade and ceiling that allowed lowering construction costs and helped keeping the resemblance to the other constructions in the area.

Save this picture!
© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

The decision of keeping the larch wood from the original facade, gives us the opportunity to think of the windows as slim elements that contrast with the rusticity of the cladding. This is how black aluminum profiles, which in some cases a "hidden" profile was used, plus a 5mm metal pre-frame, also in black, made obtaining this effect possible.

Save this picture!
© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
jfs arquitecto
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Puerto de Palos House / jfs arquitecto" [Casa Puerto de Palos / jfs arquitecto] 09 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909078/puerto-de-palos-house-jfs-arquitecto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream