  ALP Ally Logistics Republic Yangmei / JJP

ALP Ally Logistics Republic Yangmei / JJP

  • 19:00 - 15 January, 2019
ALP Ally Logistics Republic Yangmei / JJP
© Weishih Hsieh
  • Architects

    J. J. Pan & Partners

  • Location

    Ho-Ping Rd., Yangmei, Taoyuan City, Taiwan

  • Lead Archtiects

    Joshua J. Pan, FAIA

  • Design Team

    Mitchell C.S. Huang, Chao-Yi Chen, Ady Tsai, Po-Yang Lin, Teng-Mao Huang, Pei-Shan Chang, Min Chiu, Hsin-Han Chen, Po-Cheng Wang, Chun Ouyang, Syue-Shuang Leng, Ming-Yu Wei, Shih-Fang Huang, Huei-Ru Tai

  • Client

    Ally Logistic Property, Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

  • Structural consultant

    Envision Structural Engineering Consultant

  • Area

    100722.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Weishih Hsieh

  • Category

    Factory
© Weishih Hsieh
Text description provided by the architects. In the trend of global IOT industry growth, logistical facilities and warehouses have become a new building typology and thus new architecture solutions must be established. Ally Logistics expected this project to establish a new standard of construction with maximum capacity and minimum construction cost while setting a new benchmark of futuristic design.

© Weishih Hsieh
© Weishih Hsieh
Due to the limited site area, unlike the traditional horizontal warehousing, the three-stories warehouse is vertically stacked and connected by two 120m long ramps to form a high-efficiency logistics center.

© Weishih Hsieh
© Weishih Hsieh
The building volumes are designed to be inclined at 60 degrees, to not only naturally form a canopy cover over the cargo loading area, but also convey the sense of speed of the adjacent high-speed trains. Such design articulation also greatly reduces the visual impact of the huge volumes. The façade’s dynamic rhythm reflects the internal logistics flow and is also in harmony with the natural ponds in the environment.

© Weishih Hsieh
Staircase Section
© Weishih Hsieh
The precast concrete panels exterior wall not only meets the requirements of safety, fire prevention and increased heat insulation green building performance, but also the twill appearance makes the overall building appearance respond to the human scale and increase the visual dynamic richness.

© Weishih Hsieh
The diagonal barcode symbol of the façade enhances the image of rapid transportation and informatization in the logistics industry.

© Weishih Hsieh
Project location

J. J. Pan & Partners
© Weishih Hsieh

永联杨梅物流中心 / 潘冀联合建筑师事务所

