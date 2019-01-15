ALP Ally Logistics Republic Yangmei / JJP

+ 23

Architects J. J. Pan & Partners

Location Ho-Ping Rd., Yangmei, Taoyuan City, Taiwan

Lead Archtiects Joshua J. Pan, FAIA

Design Team Mitchell C.S. Huang, Chao-Yi Chen, Ady Tsai, Po-Yang Lin, Teng-Mao Huang, Pei-Shan Chang, Min Chiu, Hsin-Han Chen, Po-Cheng Wang, Chun Ouyang, Syue-Shuang Leng, Ming-Yu Wei, Shih-Fang Huang, Huei-Ru Tai

Client Ally Logistic Property, Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Structural consultant Envision Structural Engineering Consultant

Area 100722.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Weishih Hsieh

Category Factory

Text description provided by the architects. In the trend of global IOT industry growth, logistical facilities and warehouses have become a new building typology and thus new architecture solutions must be established. Ally Logistics expected this project to establish a new standard of construction with maximum capacity and minimum construction cost while setting a new benchmark of futuristic design.

Due to the limited site area, unlike the traditional horizontal warehousing, the three-stories warehouse is vertically stacked and connected by two 120m long ramps to form a high-efficiency logistics center.

The building volumes are designed to be inclined at 60 degrees, to not only naturally form a canopy cover over the cargo loading area, but also convey the sense of speed of the adjacent high-speed trains. Such design articulation also greatly reduces the visual impact of the huge volumes. The façade’s dynamic rhythm reflects the internal logistics flow and is also in harmony with the natural ponds in the environment.

The precast concrete panels exterior wall not only meets the requirements of safety, fire prevention and increased heat insulation green building performance, but also the twill appearance makes the overall building appearance respond to the human scale and increase the visual dynamic richness.

The diagonal barcode symbol of the façade enhances the image of rapid transportation and informatization in the logistics industry.