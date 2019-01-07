World
  Traditional Kominka Renovation in Jonan / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office

Refurbishment in Architecture

Traditional Kominka Renovation in Jonan / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office

  • 23:00 - 7 January, 2019
Traditional Kominka Renovation in Jonan / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office
Traditional Kominka Renovation in Jonan / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office, © Hirokazu Fujimura
© Hirokazu Fujimura

© Hirokazu Fujimura
Text description provided by the architects. A residence for the family of the original owner’s grandchild inherited after the owner’s passing. Renovation work focused on preserving vintage portions of the original property while making upgrades to its functionality, seismic capacity, and thermal insulation. 

© Hirokazu Fujimura
Floor Plan - Before and After
© Hirokazu Fujimura
The kitchen and dining room offer spaces to spend time in close family connection and the design of the living room features integration with the large yard. Semi-transparent paneling offers the effect of softly connecting the spaces rather than partitioning them off completely.

© Hirokazu Fujimura
© Hirokazu Fujimura
In its combining of time-weathered materials with new, left just as they are without particular treatment, the property seems to have attained a certain depth of character.

© Hirokazu Fujimura
Takashi Okuno & Associates
Built Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Japan
