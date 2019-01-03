World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Exhibition Images explore how Coding can Impact Architectural Representation

Exhibition Images explore how Coding can Impact Architectural Representation

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Exhibition Images explore how Coding can Impact Architectural Representation
Save this picture!
Exhibition Images explore how Coding can Impact Architectural Representation , Ibañez Kim: 家神. Image via The Cooper Union
Ibañez Kim: 家神. Image via The Cooper Union

The Cooper Union is to host a new exhibition showcasing the impact of technology on architectural drawing. “Drawing Codes: Experimental Protocols of Architectural Representation: Volume II” will examine how “emerging design and production technologies impact the ways in which architects engage with traditional practices of architectural drawing and how rules inform the ways the built environment is documented, analyzed, represented, and designed."

The exhibition will feature 24 experimental drawings by firms such as Aranda\Lasch, Höweler + Yoon, and Outpost Office. The artists were challenged by the curators to consider at least one concept that expands on the notion of “code” in design and representation. A strict set of rules was enforced, including black and white media, and limiting the drawing to two dimensions.

Madeline Gannon / ATONATON: Primal Motives. Image via The Cooper Union IwamotoScott Architecture: Double Vision. Image via The Cooper Union Michael Meredith, Hilary Sample, MOS: FLATSAND_20181024_24562818.tif. Image via The Cooper Union Jenny E. Sabin, Jenny Sabin Studio: Convergence, from the Fourier Carpet Series, 2018. Image via The Cooper Union + 24

Save this picture!
IwamotoScott Architecture: Double Vision. Image via The Cooper Union
IwamotoScott Architecture: Double Vision. Image via The Cooper Union

The exhibition imagines coding as constraint and restriction which can intensify the search for new opportunities in representation, rather than hinder them. The contents therefore imagine how drawings might engage with latent meaning and hidden messages, and how drawings may adopt open-ended processes with no defined outcome.

Save this picture!
MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY: Double Agent Operations. Image via The Cooper Union
MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY: Double Agent Operations. Image via The Cooper Union

This second volume of the show uses the same prompts as the first, and even though there are strict guidelines in the brief, we have found both considerable diversity and common qualities in the drawings. Even when there are constraints and guidelines, there are loopholes and variances that open up new potentials for architectural design and representation.
-Andrew Kudless, Curator

Save this picture!
Heather Roberge | murmur: Gestural GPS. Image via The Cooper Union
Heather Roberge | murmur: Gestural GPS. Image via The Cooper Union

Works featured in the exhibition include “Double Agent Operations” by Marcus Fornes / THEVERYMANY that depicts an autonomous agent-based scripting process which generated tectonic parts on doubly-curved surfaces, while “Gestural GPS” by Heather Roberge / murmur explores how algorithmic process can create new forms of vision. 

Save this picture!
Stephanie Lin: Accumulated Error No. 41. Image via The Cooper Union
Stephanie Lin: Accumulated Error No. 41. Image via The Cooper Union

We have found through this work that computation and code-based processes are compelling lenses through which to understand the discipline of architecture today. These tools now inform many aspects of architectural practice, and it’s a timely moment to step back and explore their impact on conventions of architectural representation.
-Adam Marcus, Curator

Save this picture!
Aranda\Lasch: Another Circle GPS Plan. Image via The Cooper Union
Aranda\Lasch: Another Circle GPS Plan. Image via The Cooper Union

Running from January 23rd to February 23rd 2019, the exhibition has been organized by the Cooper Union’s Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture and the Digital Craft Lab at California College of the Arts (CCA). The curators are Andrew Kudless and Adam Marcus, associate professors at CCA.

Save this picture!
Michael Meredith, Hilary Sample, MOS: FLATSAND_20181024_24562818.tif. Image via The Cooper Union
Michael Meredith, Hilary Sample, MOS: FLATSAND_20181024_24562818.tif. Image via The Cooper Union

For more information, visit the exhibition’s website here.

News via: Cooper Union

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Exhibition Images explore how Coding can Impact Architectural Representation " 03 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908915/exhibition-images-explore-how-coding-can-impact-architectural-representation/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream