World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Cantero Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Frans Halsstraat / Cantero Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Frans Halsstraat / Cantero Architecture

  • 12:00 - 7 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Frans Halsstraat / Cantero Architecture
Save this picture!
Frans Halsstraat / Cantero Architecture, © Luuk Smits
© Luuk Smits

© Luuk Smits © Luuk Smits © Luuk Smits © Luuk Smits + 21

Save this picture!
© Luuk Smits
© Luuk Smits

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation and interior design of the first floor of a traditional residential building located in de Pijp, a neighborhood in the center of Amsterdam. Dutch residential architecture is characterized by deep and narrow spaces, thus creating a ‘through-flat’. This allows an apartment to have two main sides, connected to both the front and back of the building, hence two opportunities to relate to the exterior. One side faces a calm and narrow street of the charming capital of Holland, and the other side a magnificent interior courtyard of the building block and a private garden oriented to the west.

Prior to the renovation, this level of the apartment needed to be better organized. The aim was to optimize the use of existing rooms and to have a lot of storage space cleverly integrated into living areas. A strong connection to the exterior was always a key concept, to capture the wonderful view and to bring it all inside.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section 2
Section 2

In the new design, all the spaces are mainly organized around the “oak heart”, a big shared walk-in closet, which communicates visually and spatially with both sides of the floor, the two main bedrooms, and the two exteriors. Upon stepping into this main furniture piece, the perception of being inside a completely wooden element is experienced, only disrupted by the overhead light. Both, the interior and exterior of this oak element are full of practical storage spaces, some of them hidden and unexpected.

The cubic core is sensitively touched by a metal framed glass corridor, which contains the entrances to all the rooms on this level, provides continuity and allows light to reach deep into the interior. Furthermore, the new design emphasizes the connection with the exterior with a complete opening at the back facade to the garden, mirroring the existing translucent extension on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
© Luuk Smits
© Luuk Smits

The new design of the top floor radiates a neutral internal atmosphere created by the binomial contrast of white walls against the dark floor, which forms a timeless and uncommitted base composition. However the style is also determined by noticeable materials and textures, as oak is used for all the furniture pieces, and sophisticated matt black and brushed bronze elements are used for most of the details of the interior design. In the bathroom, warm wood, blue ceramic handcrafted tiles, and natural lava stone basins add calming and peaceful accents to this room, allowing the residents to focus on their body wellness in a relaxing environment.

Save this picture!
© Luuk Smits
© Luuk Smits

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Cantero Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential The Netherlands
Cite: "Frans Halsstraat / Cantero Architecture" 07 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908869/frans-halsstraat-cantero-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream