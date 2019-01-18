World
House in Ajuda / SMG Arquitectos

  • 06:00 - 18 January, 2019
House in Ajuda / SMG Arquitectos
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

  • Engineering

    Licínio Ferreira, Luís Filipe Oliveira Antunes

  • Topography

    Luís Guilherme Rocha

  • Direction of Work

    Pedro Piedade Miguel

  • Supervision of the Contruction

    Ricardina Valente

  • Work Safety Coordinator

    Sérgio Miguel Godinho

  • Construction

    Costa & Associados Lda

  • Energy Certification

    Haiane Madeira

  • Acoustic Testing

    Greenplan, Lda
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
Text description provided by the architects. It was intended to return the building to the city, with a contemporary design, preserving the architectural elements that compose it, while still maintaining the con figuration of the original roof.

© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
The combination with the new elements emerge a renovated building, inclusive and identity of the place where it is located, seeking the accuracy required for the new volume that delimits the Largo da Paz.

© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
Sections
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
The building was originally designed to be a commercial space on the ground floor in 1903, has undergone a mutation in mid-century, with the addition of a floor, which may be apparent presently.
Now is proposed another floor that will look towards to the river Tagus.

© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
The trees that are in the Largo da Paz, it will be projected to see their shadows on the white volume that will de fine with more dignity, harmony and identity of that place.

© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
"House in Ajuda / SMG Arquitectos" [Casa na Ajuda / SMG Arquitectos] 18 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

