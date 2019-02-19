World
  7. EJM Terras II / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura

EJM Terras II / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura

  • 14:00 - 19 February, 2019
EJM Terras II / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura
EJM Terras II / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura, © Paula Monroy
© Paula Monroy

  • Construction

    Eduardo Malucelli

  • Engineer in Charge

    Eng. Eduardo Malucelli

  • Lighting Design

    Roberta Escobar

  • Structure, Electrical and Hydraulic

    EHE Frias

  • Esquadrias Project

    Arteal
© Paula Monroy
Text description provided by the architects. The house, located in a condominium in Itu, SP, was designed to meet the needs of a country house, focusing on social and leisure areas, but with a very peculiar organization: living room and kitchen on the upper floor. Four rooms were distributed on the ground floor that connects them internally to a multipurpose room (games and tv), and finally the laundry and dependencies of employees, creating in that set a parallelepiped volume with ceiling height of 2.7m that gently receives and supports the volume transversely opposed of the upper floor, which protrudes in a cantilever covering the garage, which in turn integrates to the ground floor without visual limits.

© Paula Monroy
Ground floor plan
© Paula Monroy
All rooms have been designed to benefit from the solar orientation and the visual fields offered by the privileged location of the construction site, with views that escape to the horizon. This was one of the reasons that led to the organization of the living room, kitchen and main suite on the upper floor, an unusual solution, comments by the architects Andrés Gálvez and Gabriel Reis.

© Paula Monroy
Corte Perspectivado
© Paula Monroy
Another guiding point of the design was the financial goal established by the client. Although it uses costly elements like the molded concrete in wood planks, the construction was completed among the least expensive of the condominium, according to the construction engineer Eduardo Malucelli.

© Paula Monroy
