  7. House in Porto 2 / João Vieira de Campos

House in Porto 2 / João Vieira de Campos

  • 00:00 - 18 January, 2019
House in Porto 2 / João Vieira de Campos
House in Porto 2 / João Vieira de Campos, © Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

© Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido + 20

  • Foundations and Structures

    Armando Vale e Filipe Arteiro

  • Electric and Telecommunications

    Pedro Aranha

  • Water and Sewage

    Bruno Miranda

  • Constructor

    Augusto Duarte
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the top of the lot, the Vilarinha house is built on a pre-existing house. The new construction preserves the sense and design of the exterior spaces of the site.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans

garden — house — garden

The house appears as an impressive volume behind an adult vegetation — a combination of the tree void design, the size of the intended program, the lifestyle and other legal constraints.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

The house has 3 floors interconnected by an open staircase. In the main floor, the entrance of the house, living room and kitchen, with direct relation to the exterior patio facing west. On the first floor, two rooms with independent sanitary facilities with reduced areas are characterized by high white ceilings that reinforce the exterior design of the cover.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Sections
Sections
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

On the basement floor of the house, partially buried, a space for recreation and general housekeeping. The two courtyards (east-west) are independent structures that recall the different perspectives of what is a typical courtyard in this intervention lot.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

About this office
João Vieira de Campos
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "House in Porto 2 / João Vieira de Campos" [Casa no Porto 2 / João Vieira de Campos] 18 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908622/house-in-porto-2-joao-vieira-de-campos/> ISSN 0719-8884

