Tile Roof House / K59atelier

+ 35

Architects K59atelier

Location Phước Kiển, Vietnam

Lead Architect Phan Lam Nhat Nam + Tran Cam Linh

Team Phan Lam Nhat Nam, Tran Cam Linh, Nguyen Phuong Thao, Vo Ngoc Thanh Tuan

Area 250.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Construction Thai Thinh Phat

Text description provided by the architects. The notion of “place” is mentioned by Claude Levis Strauss when he told the story about his journeys to new lands. In that place, the primitive life still exists in parallel with the development of the modern world. The “place” is noticed like settle, birth’s place,the tradition, or roost.“Place” associated with people, culture, living habits and natural conditions. Each region has their own images and unique characteristic.

From the beginning, the settlement is the first conceptual architecture of people, a space that protects people from bad weather conditions. Over the course of hundreds of years, traditional architecture has evolved from the dialogue between human and nature, creating particular features of architecture morphology. Hochiminh city is a lowland, has tropical monsoon climate that has two distinct seasons of rain and sunshine. Along with the development, architecture in Hochiminh city gradually formed an identity of architecture: the architecture fulfill the needs of tropical climate and people lifestyle.

Project locates in the suburban of Hochiminh city, the house is the place where three generations that live together for a long time. The house is covered by a large roof surface. Roof material is made from terra-cotta, a material associated with the memory of many family generations, it has become a representative of the image of ancient’s city in Vietnam. There are 5 elements that make strong arguments for the projects:

THE SUN

The two: empty volume and full volume represent the two sun’s directions: the West and the East. This solution can prevent direct heat in the bedroom (east side).

THE WIND

By using the slope form of the traditional house as a starting point, The idea is the roof shifting and sky room that allows the light and wind flow into to the highest point of the roof. The system of shutter door improves the smooth movement of the air ventilation throughout the house.

THE RAIN

The hidden water receive (inside the concrete beam) collect most of the water falling to the house. The water can be used for the garden. However, the ending roof can make water falling screen for the owner (the children can see the water as a game to play with)

THE TREE

The front yard and backyard create a green linear connection that creates a fresh atmosphere throughout the house.

THE PEOPLE

People are the most important element in the house. Living spaces are linked to redouble the connectivity of generations in the family. For our methodology, healthy family relationships are the beginning step of social sustainability.

Conclusion

Modern lifestyle does not mean that we completely separate from nature, but living in harmony with the sun, wind, rain, and trees should be prioritized. By careful consideration about the typology of the context, the shape of the building connects and intermixes with the surrounding context.