Olympic Sports Center Of Pingdu Qingdao / Shanghai Jiao Tong University Urban Planning & Architectural Design Co.Ltd

Save this picture! Olympic sports center. Image © Qingshan Wu

+ 31

Save this picture! East side of the Stadium. Image © Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. This project is the Main Venues for the 2018 Provincial Sport Games of Shandong Province.The site area is 65.9 hectares,located in Pingdu, Qingdao City.

This Olimpic Game Center is consisted of a stadium of 15000 seats , a swimming pool of 7000 seats and a swimming pool of 1,000 seats. At the same time, public facilities such as central plaza, Civil air defense works and bus station should be set up.

Save this picture! Olympic sports center. Image © Qingshan Wu

Save this picture! South side of the Stadium. Image © Qingshan Wu

This design concept is combined with "space efficence" theory. Firstly, it analyses, combines and compares the different functional elements inside the building.This leads the optimization of the functional organization mode of the stadium and gymnasium, and develops a "composite" functional system with flexibility and efficiency.

At the same time, the improvement of functional system has also led to the effective reduction of building area, and the design possibility of "building big in small size" has emerged. Secondly, combined with the requirements of the use of sports buildings after the Olympic Games, the professionalism and versatility are considered comprehensively, which enlarges the extension of the use of sports buildings and lays a foundation for the daily use of sports buildings.

Save this picture! Southwest side of the Stadium. Image © Qingshan Wu

Save this picture! Southeast side of the Stadium. Image © Qingshan Wu

At the same time, througn combining with the characteristics of the base, it excavates the urbanity and naturalness of the building. Based on all these analysis, the architectural spatial system is derived.

Save this picture! South side of the Gymnasium. Image © Qingshan Wu

At the overall level, the complex is governed by three axes. The first is the North-South axis, which links the stadiums, Central Plaza and main urban space to integrate the site and urban resources.The second is the East-West axis, which links the city and the river to link the interaction between nature and city. The third is the oblique axis, which links with the living areas of the northern city and forms a close connection with the daily activities of the surrounding residents.

Save this picture! Northeast side of the Gymnasium. Image © Qingshan Wu

Three axes form the organization and connection of the building group and the urban space system. Besides these, different spaces for outdoor activities are arranged to form the extension of the building and to initiate the integration with the surrounding environment.