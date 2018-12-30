World
  TRIPTYCH / YH2 Architecture

TRIPTYCH / YH2 Architecture

  13:00 - 30 December, 2018
TRIPTYCH / YH2 Architecture
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

© Maxime Brouillet

  • Architects

    YH2 Architecture

  • Location

    Wentworth-Nord, Canada

  • yh2 Design Team

    Marie-Claude Hamelin, Loukas Yiacouvakis, Karl Choquette, Etienne Sédillot

  • Contractor

    Paul Lalonde et Fils

  • Client

    Sylvain Letourneau

  • Area

    2500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. Montreal-based yh2 introduces TRIPTYCH, a three-pavilion residence carefully nestled in lakeside surroundings. The house, with its crisp lines and sober palette, was built on a sloping site overlooking a small lake in the Laurentian Mountains, one hundred kilometres from Montreal.

© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

The architects designed this building with a classical triptych in mind. It features a central piece, with direct views of Lac St-Cyr, and two side pavilions meant to be in more intimate contact with the nearby trees. The project is about the idea of fragmentation; it evolved from the desire to integrate three discrete shapes among existing trees on naturally sloping grounds.

© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Each one of the three volumes sets the stage for a specific natural tableau, framed by the building’s geometry. The roofs, which slope up in three directions from the centre of the house, accentuate the views.

© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet
Level 1 floor Plan
Level 1 floor Plan
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

The kitchen and an adjoining office occupy the central block with generous openings towards the lake. The living room is accessed through a glass link, located east. The room’s highest point is at the window and attracts the eye towards the sky. The master bedroom, exposed to the morning sun, is directly below the living room and sits firmly on the ground thanks to the site’s natural slope. It is reached through a sculptural staircase that appears to be floating in the air with its suspended last step.

© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Looking west, a second side pavilion is set at a slight angle from the rest of the house. It allows for separate quarters available for friends and guests. Located in close proximity to the house’s main entrance, the guest suite is more private than the rest of the building and is signalled by a switch in floor materials, from hardwood to polished concrete. The interior parking garage and a secondary entrance are located below.

Basement & Ground floor Plans
Basement & Ground floor Plans

The three pavilions are linked together through two glassed-in passageways, which create a formal separation between the project’s main elements. The front door is discreetly inserted in the passageway leading to the guest suite. The entrance area is lined with the same material as that used on the façades, blurring the boundaries between interiors and exteriors. On the opposite side of the central pavilion, the passageway which leads to the living room doubles as a dining space and is totally open to the outside. Night lighting is provided through a suspended aluminum ceiling, which has been carefully cut to create a sensation of being under a forest canopy.

© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

TRIPTYCH features mostly natural materials. The façades are sheathed with Eastern cedar planks, treated to appear weathered by time. Interior walls and ceilings are either gypsum board or white cedar while the floors are white oak or polished concrete. Wide patio doors, with black aluminum casings, frame the ever-changing views. A patio area extends from the kitchen and dining spaces towards the lake. The building’s geometry creates a theatrical stage for the surrounding nature.

© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Cite: "TRIPTYCH / YH2 Architecture" 30 Dec 2018. ArchDaily.

