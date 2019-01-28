Designed for More than Work

Until a few years ago, kitchens were separate rooms where food was prepared, but nowadays their role has changed. With open-plan designs, often combined with a dining or living room, they are a place for coming together. In many homes, they are even the center of everyday life. This multiple-function space challenges designers to produce coordinated room concepts with a uniform look.

Compromises when it comes to design and color? Nobody wants that when planning their perfect kitchen. There is a demand for materials with surfaces that always look the same no matter the use, for kitchen and living room designs with a uniform look and targeted accents.

When deciding on your kitchen design, it is best to start by selecting the worktop/countertop. Worktops are now moving into center stage thanks to the ongoing trend of open living rooms, as well as isle and bar solutions. It is very important how they combine with fronts, carcass/cabinets, splashback panels, shelves, as well as the floor.

When it comes to worktops, an authentic look and feel is more sought after than ever. EGGER takes up the latest kitchen design trends with its decor selection for worktops/countertops. Deep textures with knots and cracks, as well as stone and ceramic reproductions in the popular industrial style can hardly be told apart from the real material. Each surface texture has been selected to make sure the feel matches the look.

In the case of Feelwood surfaces, the texture is synchronous to the decor image. The reproductions look and feel like real wood, but they are more resistant, more color-fast, and more cost-efficient than real wood or veneer. You can also complement the authentic solid wood appearance with matching end-grain edging.

Splashback panels in the same decor create more than just modern designs. Just like worktops/countertops and all complementary products, they are very resistant and easy to clean, so kitchens stay beautiful for longer. No compromises are needed when it comes to color either: Thanks to the EGGER set of coordinated decors and materials, decors always look the same on any coreboard, laminate, or edging.

Whether they have the same look as the worktop/countertop and splashback panel, or, as is the case here, pose a contrast, fronts can easily be built using the right products from EGGER.

For something truly eye-catching, include wall cladding in the same decor as the front in your kitchen - in this case marble. This is easily done with the set of coordinated decors and materials.

The appropriate flooring complements the overall design. Select a flooring decor that matches the worktop/countertop decor, whether it is wood, stone or a tile effect.

You can achieve the perfect kitchen design using your desired decors, whether that's with coordinated looks or with accents.

