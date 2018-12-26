World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Mecanoo's Qianhai Data Center is a "Digital Lighthouse" for Shenzhen

Mecanoo's Qianhai Data Center is a "Digital Lighthouse" for Shenzhen

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Mecanoo's Qianhai Data Center is a "Digital Lighthouse" for Shenzhen
Save this picture!
Mecanoo's Qianhai Data Center is a "Digital Lighthouse" for Shenzhen, © Mecanoo
© Mecanoo

Mecanoo has unveiled their design for the Qianhai Data Center in Shenzhen, China, from which they received second prize in an international design competition. The 63,000-square-meter scheme, imagined as an urban beacon, consists of an opaque tower atop an open plinth with offices and support spaces.

The 113-meter-tall “digital lighthouse” is to be located within the 15-square-kilometer Qianhai Free Development Zone, where it will mark the arrival to the district and symbolize its innovative ambition.

© Mecanoo © Mecanoo © Mecanoo © Mecanoo + 13

Save this picture!
© Mecanoo
© Mecanoo

The insulated tower, containing a bounty of data racks, is clad with a series of 3.2m x 1.8m concrete panels, each with a grid of 15 x 12 “pixels.” By day the opaque façade “will bear the images of clouds in the style of a traditional Chinese painting” while at night, it will come alive as a dynamic digital display. The daytime cloud images are formed by protruding concrete elements, while light sources in the center of the panels and around the edges form a light source.

Save this picture!
© Mecanoo
© Mecanoo

The plinth upon which the data tower sits opens up towards its surroundings, offering a “pleasant, green working environment.” The office areas, spread a double-height operational center hall, open out through glazed facades, giving works a direct view onto shifting terrace landscapes.

Save this picture!
© Mecanoo
© Mecanoo

Accompanying the landscaped terraces are “pocket” terraces to provide access to planted outdoor areas, thus giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in nature within Qianhai’s dense commercial district.

Save this picture!
© Mecanoo
© Mecanoo

For the scheme’s development, Mecanoo worked in collaboration with Huasen Architects.

Save this picture!
© Mecanoo
© Mecanoo

News of the scheme comes months after the world's largest performing arts center opened in Taiwan, designed Mecanoo.

News via: Mecanoo

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Mecanoo's Qianhai Data Center is a "Digital Lighthouse" for Shenzhen" 26 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908238/mecanoos-qianhai-data-center-is-a-digital-lighthouse-for-shenzhen/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream