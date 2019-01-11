World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. United States
  5. Only If
  6. 2018
  7. City of Saints Bryant Park / Only If

City of Saints Bryant Park / Only If

  • 16:00 - 11 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
City of Saints Bryant Park / Only If
Save this picture!
City of Saints Bryant Park / Only If , © Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.
© Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.

© Michael Vahrenwald / Esto. © Michael Vahrenwald / Esto. © Michael Vahrenwald / Esto. © Michael Vahrenwald / Esto. + 12

  • Architects

    Only If

  • Location

    Bryant Park, New York, NY 10018, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Kutay Biberoglu, Pierre de Brun, Karolina Czeczek, Adam Snow Frampton, AIA

  • Area

    900.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.
Save this picture!
© Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.
© Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.

Text description provided by the architects. City of Saints Bryant Park is a coffee bar located in New York, NY and the fourth retail location for the rising coffee roasting brand based in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Save this picture!
© Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.
© Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.

Coffee is prepared and served from behind a raised central island, which is clad in translucent green fiberglass grating. The infrastructure such as espresso machines, grinders, nitro brew taps, pour over stations, drinking water taps, pastry display, and a platform elevator are seamlessly integrated into the rectangular island. The island also choreographs the movement of customers into loop, from point of sale to drink pick-up to a condiment station. This organization facilitates optimization and speed, including the workflow of the baristas and customer circulation.

Save this picture!
© Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.
© Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.
© Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.
© Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.

A back room is designed as a seating area with a continuous banquette on its perimeter. Its materials and indirect lighting are intended to produce a calmer, slower space. As coffee bars increasingly take on new functions, loose tables and outlets allow the room to be used as an informal working or meeting space.

Save this picture!
© Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.
© Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.

The material palette of the space is based on shades of a sea-foam green color that builds on and defines City of Saints’ brand and identity. The color is realized through unconventional and industrial materials, including translucent green fiberglass grating, green quartzite countertop, green suede upholstery, and green epoxy paint. Trend forecaster WGSN has identified this shade of green, a gender-neutral color with an oxygenating, fresh tone that aligns nature with science and technology, to become increasingly important in fashion and interiors in 2020 and into the next decade. The material palette also includes grey rubber floor, grey epoxy walls, mirror, and custom stainless steel handrails and hardware.

Save this picture!
© Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.
© Michael Vahrenwald / Esto.

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Only If
Office

Product:

Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Bar Coffee Shop United States
Cite: "City of Saints Bryant Park / Only If " 11 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908132/city-of-saints-bryant-park-only-if/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream