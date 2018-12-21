World
  Multigenerational House / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

Multigenerational House / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

  21 December, 2018
Multigenerational House / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich
© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich

© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich

© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich
© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich

Text description provided by the architects. The family home including a built-in apartment stands at a prominent position and generates a landmark for the beginning of the village. The surrounding buildings all come in different style and appearance, therefore laying the grounds to go for an independent language of architecture.

© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich
© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich

The building was designed as a calm stony block. Part of the façade was made in fair faced concrete and traditional rough trowel plaster, their colours harmonizing with one another to make a homogenous volume. The terrace on the upper floor which is precisely cut out within the volume and the differently set window openings, as well as the changing of the façade material give the rather simple and sharp cut volume an exciting and calm architectonic expression.

© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich
© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich
© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich
© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich

The outer walls are made of a insulating one-brick-system, where the multi-purpose room and the terrace are situated it is made of an insulating concrete. The chosen materials enhance the aspired monolithic expression. By mounting the windows on the inside of the walls the thickness of the material is visible, therefore exposing the compactness of the building´s shell. The solid wood window frames and part of the built-in components are completed in natural timber. Their fine and optical warm surface enhances an adequate contrast towards the rougher and more mineral façade.

© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich
© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich

The stairs which are situated in the middle of the building divide the ground floor into the built-in apartment of the grandparents and the entrance, children´s area and multi-purpose room belonging to the family apartment. The stairs connect the ground floor with the basement and the upper floor. It is also possible to go via the built-in apartment directly to the upper floor.

Section
Section

Master bedroom, kitchen, living and dining area as well as the viewing sheltered terrace are set on the upper floor. The topography around the house was mostly left alone. Fruit trees arrange the garden and an ironwood hedge shields the property from the main road. The carport is planned as a free-standing object.

© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich
© Andreas Graber Photography, Zürich

About this office
Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

"Multigenerational House / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects" 21 Dec 2018. ArchDaily.

