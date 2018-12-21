World
  3. Let's Taco 'Bout Taqueria Architecture

Let's Taco 'Bout Taqueria Architecture

Let's Taco 'Bout Taqueria Architecture
Let's Taco 'Bout Taqueria Architecture , Torchy’s Tacos / Chioco Design. Image © Patrick Y. Wong
Torchy’s Tacos / Chioco Design. Image © Patrick Y. Wong

Buena Onda / CORE architecture + design. Image © Michael Moran Sierra Madre Taquería / Erbalunga estudio. Image © Iván Casal Nieto Paco’s Tacos / Techné Architecture + Interior Design. Image Cortesía de Techné Architecture + Interior Design Restaurant El Califa / Esrawe Studio. Image © Camila Cossío + 9

A quintessential characteristic of Mexican culture — in addition to its architecture and rich pre-Colombian identity — is its gastronomy. In 2010, UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list inscribed Mexican Traditional Cuisine. The foundation remarked that "their knowledge and techniques express community identity, reinforce social bonds, and build stronger local, regional and national identities." However, from Mole to Birria and Pozole to Cochinita Pibil, the most iconic, versatile, and tasty meal is the taco.

In honor of Mexico's rich history, tradition, and food, take a look at 7 taquerias that can inspire your next project. 

Paco’s Tacos / Techné Architecture + Interior Design

Paco’s Tacos / Techné Architecture + Interior Design. Image Cortesía de Techné Architecture + Interior Design
Paco’s Tacos / Techné Architecture + Interior Design. Image Cortesía de Techné Architecture + Interior Design

Torchy's Tacos / Chioco Design

Torchy’s Tacos / Chioco Design. Image © Patrick Y. Wong
Torchy’s Tacos / Chioco Design. Image © Patrick Y. Wong

Buena Onda / CORE architecture + design

Buena Onda / CORE architecture + design. Image © Michael Moran
Buena Onda / CORE architecture + design. Image © Michael Moran

Sierra Madre Taco House / Erbalunga estudio

Sierra Madre Taquería / Erbalunga estudio. Image © Iván Casal Nieto
Sierra Madre Taquería / Erbalunga estudio. Image © Iván Casal Nieto

Taquería Canalla / By Futura

Taquería Canalla / By Futura. Image © By Futura
Taquería Canalla / By Futura. Image © By Futura

Ah bárbaro Taquería + Silverio Mezcal Bar / TAFF Arquitectos

Ah bárbaro Taquería + Silverio Mezcal Bar / TAFF Arquitectos. Image © Wacho Espinosa
Ah bárbaro Taquería + Silverio Mezcal Bar / TAFF Arquitectos. Image © Wacho Espinosa

El Expendio de Maíz / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

El Expendio de Maíz / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Ramiro Chávez
El Expendio de Maíz / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Ramiro Chávez

Mónica Arellano
