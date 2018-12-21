Let's Taco 'Bout Taqueria Architecture

Save this picture! Torchy’s Tacos / Chioco Design. Image © Patrick Y. Wong

+ 9

A quintessential characteristic of Mexican culture — in addition to its architecture and rich pre-Colombian identity — is its gastronomy. In 2010, UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list inscribed Mexican Traditional Cuisine. The foundation remarked that "their knowledge and techniques express community identity, reinforce social bonds, and build stronger local, regional and national identities." However, from Mole to Birria and Pozole to Cochinita Pibil, the most iconic, versatile, and tasty meal is the taco.

In honor of Mexico's rich history, tradition, and food, take a look at 7 taquerias that can inspire your next project.

Save this picture! Paco’s Tacos / Techné Architecture + Interior Design. Image Cortesía de Techné Architecture + Interior Design

Save this picture! Torchy’s Tacos / Chioco Design. Image © Patrick Y. Wong

Save this picture! Buena Onda / CORE architecture + design. Image © Michael Moran

Save this picture! Sierra Madre Taquería / Erbalunga estudio. Image © Iván Casal Nieto

Save this picture! Taquería Canalla / By Futura. Image © By Futura

Save this picture! Ah bárbaro Taquería + Silverio Mezcal Bar / TAFF Arquitectos. Image © Wacho Espinosa