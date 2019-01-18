Flamengo House / BZP Arquitetura

+ 37

Construction Fairbanks & Pilnik

MEP Grau Engenharia

Landscape Design Rodrigo Oliveira More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Created to a young couple with 2 children, the Flamenco House was designed to integrate the garden with the whole social area through the use of large sliding aluminum and glass frames that allow transparency, total opening of the rooms and the invasion of the green tropical garden. Wood panels hickory walnut, value the circulation hall that visually connects the front garden to the recreational spaces at the bottom of the land and make the environments integrated or reversible as needed.

Facades coated in white mass, green terraces and use of natural materials such as stone, rustic granite, decks, panels and brises of wood composes the volumetry and guarantee privacy and natural ventilation, besides creating a beautiful internal luminosity. We have included bioclimatic strategies for the project, such as the use of green slabs in landscaping, protective films on glass, photovoltaic panels that absorb solar energy and convert it to heat, heating water from showers and faucets, and creating a cross ventilation system in environments. greater climatic comfort and air movement inside the residence, reducing the constant use of air conditioning.

The water reuse is made by a rainwater collecting cistern used in the irrigation of the garden. House of contemporary style, with 1300 m2 of constructed area distributed in 3 floors. On the ground floor are the social areas, Living, Office, Home Theater and the landscape composed by the pool on the side of the house surrounded by several tropical species. The reception for the suites and living room of the upper deck are given by brises in natural wood and in the basement are the technical areas, services and garage. The leisure area is concentrated in the home's house where there are the toy library, gym and sauna.