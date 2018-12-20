World
  Chelsea Apartment / BoND

Chelsea Apartment / BoND

  20 December, 2018
Chelsea Apartment / BoND
© Eric Petschek
  • Architects

    BoND

  • Location

    Chelsea, New York, NY, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Noam Dvir and Daniel Rauchwerger

  • Area

    520.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Eric Petschek
© Eric Petschek
Text description provided by the architects. A dark and divided interior in West Chelsea, Manhattan, was transformed into a bright, loft-like space by architects Daniel Rauchwerger and Noam Dvir (BoND). The apartment, which the architecture duo acquired in spring 2017 occupies the third floor of a small 1910 apartment building.

© Eric Petschek
Measuring 11.5 by 50 feet total (520 sf), the apartment’s layout is typical to many prewar apartments in New York. Similar to the “Railroad Apartment,” it takes the shape of a long and narrow rectangle that draws light from the building’s front and rear sides. In its original layout, prior to BoND’s intervention, the apartment was divided into three distinct sections: a living room, a bedroom, and a closed-off corridor connecting the two - which housed the kitchen and the bathroom. The architects removed these partitions to create one continuous space, celebrating the apartment’s elongated proportions and maximizing the illusion of depth. The forced perspective is further enhance by a series of inset lighting fixtures that extend linearly from the kitchen into the bedroom, and a wood floor pattern which highlights the length rather the width of the space. The renovation created a clear distinction between the western wall - along which the apartment's utilities, services and hardware are located - and the eastern wall, which was left blank to provide room for art display.

Materials Axon
Materials Axon

The renovation makes use of custom design details combined with off-the-shelf products. The fireplace, for example, is an original (and functioning) fixture of the apartment. Its brick core is wrapped by a cut-and-folded sheet made of stainless steel, which BoND commissioned at a local workshop in Chinatown, giving the room a contemporary edge. The metallic effect is echoed by use of a lighting fixture made of brass, which hangs above the dining table. The kitchen features “hacked” IKEA cabinets combined with integrated appliances and a custom marble slab.

© Eric Petschek
Other projects by BoND - an office for architecture and media - include a seminal exhibition about the architecture and history of national libraries, and residential and retail projects in New York.

© Eric Petschek
About this office
BoND
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Refurbishment Renovation United States
Cite: "Chelsea Apartment / BoND" 20 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908044/chelsea-apartment-bond/> ISSN 0719-8884

