SP House / Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

Architects Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

Location Salir do Porto, Portugal

Team Luis Câmara Pestana, Tomé Gouveia

3D PVA – Vasco Pata

Civil Engineering Mário Pacheco, Ricardo Pimpão

Engineering Facilities I2DP – Engenharia Lda

Area 1937.5 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

Text description provided by the architects. The House SP is located in the urban area of the small village of Salir do Porto, 2km away from the mesmerizing Bay of São Martinho do Porto. It sits on the fringe between the urban area that defines the village and the orchards to the south.

The project’s site is spread across a sloped field with a height difference of three meters. Our main intention was to keep the terrain as it is, solved by dividing the house into two levels and, consequently, into four volumes (one on the upper level and three on the lower level). Defined by the shape and position of the lower volumes, two exterior living areas incorporate the swimming pool on the south side, and a pre-existing artisan well on the north side.

This intention to keep the slope necessitated a unique entry, resolved by a bridge providing access from the street directly to the upper level. This is the main level of the house, with living room and kitchen connected to the landscape by a terrace.

On the lower level, the bedrooms, second living room and garage create an intimate relation between the interior and exterior living spaces. This relation is highlighted in two other areas of the house, where two zenith lights enphatize and illuminate the main stairs and the north patio.