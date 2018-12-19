Best Submissions to the 2018 Architecture Holiday Card Challenge

While the holidays bring with them a well-earned break for most architects, the creativity doesn't stop when the studio doors close. From gifts to greetings, designers bring their talents to the full range of holiday trappings - and we're here to share. This annual challenge, now in its fourth year, is our way of celebrating the inventiveness, originality, and artistry of ArchDaily readers from around the world. Below, our 50+ favorites from our readers:

Gif submitted by Maria Skeva

Gif submitted by Irene Kyriakidou

Gif submitted by KEVIN NAKOVER

Gif submitted by Gladson Daniel

Gif submitted by Vijesh V

Gif submitted by Elena Kapakiotou

Gif submitted by Filipa Castelão - JCFS Architects

Gif submitted by K&K ARCHITECTS

Gif submitted by Lipika Kosambia

Gif submitted by Muhammad Iqbal Tawakal

Gif submitted by Nataliya Tinyaeva

Gif submitted by Rozita Kashirtseva

Gif submitted by shahab shoar

Gif submitted by Thomas Chee

Gif submitted by Ūla Žebrauskaitė