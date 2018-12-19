World
Best Submissions to the 2018 Architecture Holiday Card Challenge

Best Submissions to the 2018 Architecture Holiday Card Challenge
Chara Mantopoulou
Chara Mantopoulou

While the holidays bring with them a well-earned break for most architects, the creativity doesn't stop when the studio doors close. From gifts to greetings, designers bring their talents to the full range of holiday trappings - and we're here to share. This annual challenge, now in its fourth year, is our way of celebrating the inventiveness, originality, and artistry of ArchDaily readers from around the world. Below, our 50+ favorites from our readers: 

Gif submitted by Maria Skeva

illia attarpour & keivan alimohamadi
Förder Landschaftsarchitekten
Brian Frolo
Maria Skeva
Gif submitted by Irene Kyriakidou

Chan Jun Hao
Anisha Picardo
Shan Li
Eva Fabová
Kim Demarest
Gif submitted by KEVIN NAKOVER

Georges J Hakim
Keith Gabriel
Gif submitted by Gladson Daniel

Niloofar Maleklou
Niloofar Maleklou
Jenn Shore
Miguel Morillas Machetti
Adam Cohen
Popescu Mariana
Gif submitted by Vijesh V

Nico Forlenza
Adelya
Merve Nur Baser
Gif submitted by Elena Kapakiotou

Gif submitted by  Filipa Castelão - JCFS Architects

Gif submitted by K&K ARCHITECTS

Akhil Gopi
Adam Cohen
Gif submitted by Lipika Kosambia

Gif submitted by Muhammad Iqbal Tawakal

Gif submitted by Nataliya Tinyaeva

RAVISHA RATHORE
Kaltrina Miftari
Gif submitted by Rozita Kashirtseva

Emily Mark
Benart Shala
Gif submitted by shahab shoar

Gif submitted by Thomas Chee

Leart Miftari
Amir Mohtasebi
Arcx Studio
Gif submitted by Ūla Žebrauskaitė

John Wray IV
Sara Gibrand
Andrey
Beatriz Estefanía Gutiérrez
Steffen Pönitz
Simen K. Lambrecht, Aaron Swartjes & Karim El Ouali
Tina Maragopoulou
Chen Yang-Sheng
Project-A-Tipikal
Ana Mafalda Ribeiro
