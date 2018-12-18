World
  7. Haraldsplass Hospital / C.F. Møller Architects

Haraldsplass Hospital / C.F. Møller Architects

  • 10:00 - 18 December, 2018
Haraldsplass Hospital / C.F. Møller Architects
Haraldsplass Hospital / C.F. Møller Architects, © Joergen True
© Joergen True

  • Landscape

    Asplan Viak

  • Collaborators

    LAB Entreprenør AS, Rambøll Norge, Sweco Norge, Asplan VIAK

  • Prizes

    1st prize in architectural competition, 2012
© Joergen True
© Joergen True

Text description provided by the architects. The new ward building for Haraldsplass Hospital, originally built in 1939, replaces the traditional hospital corridors by open common areas and efficient logistics. The new building, which will give the accident and emergency department further 170 beds, will lie at the foot of the Ulriken mountain, with the river Møllendalselven in front.

© Joergen True
© Joergen True

In contrast to traditional hospital buildings, there are no long corridors. The wards are located around two large covered atria, which provide the setting for two different kinds of common areas: a public arrivals area with a reception, café, shop and seating area, and a more private space for patients and their guests only. The atria ensure that daylight is drawn into the building.

© Joergen True
© Joergen True
Sustainability Section
Sustainability Section
© Joergen True
© Joergen True
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

All patients will have access to views of the valley and the city, as the new building follows the course of the Møllendalselven river, with an angled facade.

© Joergen True
© Joergen True

The project is eco-friendly, amongst other reasons because the facade size is small relative to the gross area.

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare hospital Norway
Cite: "Haraldsplass Hospital / C.F. Møller Architects" 18 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907881/haraldsplass-hospital-cf-moller-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

