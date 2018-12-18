CANactions International Architecture Festival 2019

CANactions is an educational platform, aimed to enhance the creation of places and communities where people love to live and work. CANactions integrates the most relevant world experience in the sphere of architecture and urbanism to educate and inspire responsibility active change makers. For this moment CANactions is a member of Future Architecture Platform

CANactions International Architecture Festival — the largest architectural event in Ukraine, runs annually since 2008.

This year, the 12th CANactions International Architecture Festival will be focused on an exploration of a notion of "Hromada" — Ukrainian name for the Community, which is embedded into the country's historic and cultural codes and reflected in contemporary social movements and architectural forms. CANactions will explore "Hromada" as a social and spatial phenomenon and reveal this topic in a global context at the Festival.

Do not miss two days of lectures, exhibitions, master-classes, talks, discussions, films at CANactions Festival 2019.

With the key-speeches provided by well-known international experts, current exhibitions, workshops and film screenings, we aim to create the conditions for sharing ideas and dialogue in the sphere of modern architecture and urban development.

Among keynote speakers are:

- Cino Zucchi / CZA-Cino Zucchi Architetti, IT

- Stephan Sigrist/ ETH Zürich, W.I.R.E., CH

- Jord den Hollander / AFFR, NL

- Grisha Zotov / Architectural Prescription, CANactions School, NL

- Viktor Zotov / ZOTOV&CO, CANactions, UA

and others.

Together with

-Crimson Architectural Historians

-CANactions School

The venue of the Festival 2019 is the one of the most interesting and beautiful spots of Kiyv - Kyiv Riverport - great industrial space along the Great Dnipro River.

Early bird tickets canactions2019.ticketforevent.com/en

For more information please visit the Festival web-site.