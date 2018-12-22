Creative Imagination Space for Youth / BLACKhome

+ 29

Architects BLACKhome

Location Chancheng district, Chaoan south Rd, Foshan, China

Architect in Charge Tyson Kim

Design Team Zhaocheng Fu

Area 1450.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Jey Zhu(Nantu)

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture studio “BLACKhome” and the creative real estate brand “ZHAOYANG Real Estate” created a new three-dimensional community for young people – Youth union type of FOSHAN O-Cube.The “Creative Imagination Space” is located on the top floor of this skyscraper and is an important part of the youth union program.

Work And Life

The change of production methods and improvements of efficiency, With the involvement of high-speed networks, the boundaries between work and life have become increasingly blur. The “fragmented” time requires that a single space not only has the flexibility of function, but also requires various living and working scenarios exist simultaneously.

Privacy And Openness

The increasingly mature high-speed network environment and the technology are redefining the "privacy" and "openness" . The physical "privacy" and the "openness" on the Internet have gradually become the new normality of young people. Life is like this, and work is even more.

Coloured And Coloureless

“Efficiency” is always the core of organizing work . How to show “efficiency” has become the key to creating various work scenes. “Colored Ribbon” is a visual embellishment in the “colorless” space and the guiding system that leads the visitor to reach the destination the fastest.

Thick And Thin

The density of different materials creates a very distinct spatial atmosphere under the same light environment.