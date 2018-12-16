World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Project : Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Tung House / Project : Architecture

Tung House / Project : Architecture

  • 13:00 - 16 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tung House / Project : Architecture
Save this picture!
Tung House / Project : Architecture, © Project : Architecture
© Project : Architecture

© Project : Architecture © Project : Architecture © Project : Architecture © Project : Architecture + 28

  • Architects

    Project : Architecture

  • Location

    Lincoln, United States

  • Architect in charge:

    John Hong

  • Project Team

    Jinhee Park (SsD), Taylor Harper, Daniel Carlson, Hyein Kim, Kiwon Jeon, Victor Michel, Yufeng Zheng

  • Structural Engineer

    Evan Hankin

  • Energy Consultant

    Peter Osowski, Vanguard Energy Partners

  • Construction

    Mattos Construction

  • Area

    285.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Project : Architecture
Save this picture!
© Project : Architecture
© Project : Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. In northern climates, the effectiveness of solar energy is greatly diminished. With the 5th highest electricity cost in the country, the requisite for solar energy is even more pronounced in Massachusetts. The unique roof geometry of the Tung House is optimized for a two-fold solution that achieves net-zero energy use: PV and hot water solar panels provide power and heating while the resulting overhangs are calibrated for summer shading and winter solar access.

Save this picture!
© Project : Architecture
© Project : Architecture

The design solution attempts to converge the technical aspects of sustainability and code restrictions with spatial experience and sequence. Although the property is relatively large at 42,000 sf, only 2,800 sf of the lot is buildable as it is on the edge of designated wetlands. While the massing adheres to these tight setbacks, the roof breaks free of the house’s orthogonal geometry to optimize solar orientation.

Save this picture!
© Project : Architecture
© Project : Architecture

As the town ordinance strictly limits disturbing the site, the section of the house follows the natural contours creating a split-level condition. The result is a continuous experience from public, semi-public, and private spaces. As one enters, a view directly connects the front of the house to the preserved landscape of the backyard. An open stair is a communicating core connecting loft-like living and kitchen areas to a mezzanine and bedrooms above. Even as the house is open, the geometry of the roof creates dynamic spatial conditions, defining diverse areas of use.

Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Project : Architecture
© Project : Architecture
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Project : Architecture
© Project : Architecture

In terms of the project statistics, the house is intentionally designed at 2,900 sf in contrast to the 5,000 sf houses currently being constructed in the area. The compact size is a careful negotiation between energy use, building form, and budget. 37 PV panels generate 1200kW per month, well over the 900kW estimated monthly average. In the summer months, the excess energy is transferred back to the city’s power grid. 3 additional solar hot water panels supply 100% of the house’s hot water requirements including the radiant floor heating system for the fall and winter seasons.

Save this picture!
© Project : Architecture
© Project : Architecture
Save this picture!
Sustainable strategies
Sustainable strategies
Save this picture!
© Project : Architecture
© Project : Architecture

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Project : Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability United States
Cite: "Tung House / Project : Architecture" 16 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907616/tung-house-project-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream