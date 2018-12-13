World
  7. The Lake House / Suyama Peterson Deguchi

The Lake House / Suyama Peterson Deguchi

  • 14:00 - 13 December, 2018
The Lake House / Suyama Peterson Deguchi
The Lake House / Suyama Peterson Deguchi, © Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

  • Structural Engineer

    Gary Mackenzie

  • Landscape Architect

    Richard Hague

  • Interior designer

    Kylee Shintaffer

  • Civil Engineer

    Jay Dacker

  • Envelope Consultant

    Don Davis

  • Geotech Consultant (Soil Engineer)

    Mark McGinnis

  • Lot Size

    15631.0 ft2
© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

Text description provided by the architects. The Lake House was conceived as a 21st Century retreat – an escape from expectations of modern life to a lakefront cabin near the city. The site is a narrow plot of land tightly wedged between existing single-family houses. The houses have an imposing presence on the site creating a need for visual privacy.

© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

The program allowed the design to be conceptually simplified into three components – a thick wall extruded from the topography, a low horizontal roof, and a volume for sleeping. The site conditions led us to carve multiple indoor/outdoor spaces into the topography - by filling some of the spaces with water we were able to expand the sense of the waterfront deeper into the property. The resulting spaces relieved the pressure for privacy from the waterfront exposure. A low roof provides a horizontal datum; a reference point to the sloping topography and a sense of open privacy from the neighbors.

© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott
Plan
Plan
© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

About this office
Suyama Peterson Deguchi
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "The Lake House / Suyama Peterson Deguchi" 13 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907615/the-lake-house-suyama-peterson-deguchi/> ISSN 0719-8884

