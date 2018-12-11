383 Projects Nominated for the EU Mies Prize for Contemporary Architecture

The Fundació Mies van der Rohe and European Commission have revealed the 383 projects nominated for the 2019 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award. The projects, which hail from 36 countries across the European Continent represent a wide range of typologies and office types. Of the countries included, the most projects come are located in Spain and Belgium (27 and 21 nominees, respectively.) London, home to 12 nominees, boasts the most nominated projects of any single city followed by Vilnius (9) and Paris (8).

“The 2019 nominees highlight metropolitan areas as the location of most of the works, but the map also reveals the generation of axes such as the Dublin-Brussels-Ljubljana-Tirana one, where 100 million Europeans live and a third of the total number of nominated works have been built," explained prize coordinator Ivan Blasi.

The European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award was established in 1987 and is awarded every two years, with the winner receiving a €60,000 prize. Previous winners have included the Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre in Reykjavik by Henning Larsen in collaboration with the Icelandic practice Batteríið and Olafur Elíasson, and the Neues Museum in Berlin, designed by David Chipperfield Architects and Julian Harrap and the was the Philharmonic Hall Szczecin in Poland by Barozzi / Veiga. The winner in 2017 was the Kleiburg Flats by NL Architects.

As in 2017, cultural buildings made up the largest portion of nominated works with 15%. This is followed by mixed-use at 14% and housing (a loose grouping that includes collective and single-family) and education projects, both at 10%. According to the organizers, the northernmost work is the Skreda Roadside Rest Area (Norway) by Manthey Kula Arkitekter and the southernmost project is the Laniteio Lyceum (Cyprus) by Armeftis & Associates. The easternmost works are the buildings in Tbilisi and the westernmost nominee is the Chapel of Eternal Light (Portugal) by Bernardo Rodrigues.

The list will be narrowed to a shortlist of 40 projects in late January, with the winner announced in April 2019. In addition to the main prize, the Fundació Mies van der Rohe is once again running a special mention award for emerging architects, with winners of this award receiving a €20,000 prize.

Albania

Pustec Square / Metro_POLIS, G&K

Skanderbeg Square / 51N4E, Plant en Houtgoed, Anri Sala, iRI

“New Baazar in Tirana“ Restoration and Revitalization / Atelier 4

arTurbina / Atelier 4

“Lalez, individual Villa” / AGMA studio

Himara Waterfront / Bureau Bas Smets, SON-group

“The House of Leaves". National Museum of Secret Surveillance / Studio Terragni Architetti, Elisabetta Terragni, xycomm, Daniele Ledda

“Aticco” palace / Studio Raça Arkitektura

“Between Olive Trees” Villa / AVatelier

Vlora Waterfront Promenade / Xaveer De Geyter Architects

The Courtyard House /Filippo Taidelli Architetto

"Tirana Olympic Park" /DEAstudio

Austria

BTV Headquarter Vorarlberg and Office Building / Rainer Köberl, Atelier Arch. DI Rainer Köberl

Austrian Embassy Bangkok / HOLODECK architects

MED Campus Graz / Riegler Riewe Architekten ZT-Ges.m.b.H.

Higher Vocational Schools for Tourism and Catering - Am Wilden Kaiser / wiesflecker architekten zt gmbh

Farm Building Josef Weiss / Julia Kick Architektin

House of Music Innsbruck / Erich Strolz, Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

Exhibition Hall 09 - 12 / Marte.Marte Architekten

P2 | Urban Hybrid | City Library Innsbruck / LAAC

Post am Rochus / feld72 Architekten, Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten

Alpine Sports Silvretta Montafon / Architekt Bernardo Bader ZT GmbH

Basilica & Clerical House, Mariazell / Feyferlik / Fritzer

Housing Maximilianstraße / ARTEC Architekten | Bettina Götz + Richard Manahl, wup ZT GmbH, raum & kommunikation

Aspern Federal School / fasch&fuchs.architekten

Princess Veranda / Pentaplan

Schendlingen School / Architekt Matthias Bär ZT GmbH, Querformat ZT GmbH, Architekt Bernd Riegger ZT GmbH

Temporary Center of the city district of Reichenau / ./studio3 - Institute for Experimental Architecture / Technical University Innsbruck

Performative Brise- Soleil / StudioVlayStreeruwitz ZT-GMBH

Bosnia - Herzegovina

Office Building Kakanj Cement / studio nonstop

Hotel M Gallery / SAAHA, AHA+KNAP

Belgium

CAMP'S (A CONTEMPORARY ABBEY FOR THE PRODUCTION OF MUSTARD AND PICKLES) / Dhooge & Meganck Architecten

Residential care center KAPELLEVELD / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu

Crematorium Stuifduin / a2o-architecten, BuroLandschap, Simoni Architecten

COOP / BOGDAN & VAN BROECK

PC CARITAS / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu

Het GielsBos - Phase 3 - Care-centre for disabled / Dierendonckblancke architecten

Restoration, renovation and extension of the Royal Museum for Central Africa / Stéphane Beel Architects

Cultural and meeting centre in Kasterlee / Dierendonckblancke architecten

Renovation of three historical buildings / Bovenbouw Architectuur, Barbara van der Wee Architects

Folklore Museum / V+ (Bureau Vers plus de bien-être)

Ryhove Urban Factory / Trans

Herman Teirlinck Buiding / Neutelings Riedijk Architects

Zuidboulevard and public library / Bureau Bas Smets, Robbrecht en Daem architecten, goedefroo+goedefroo architecten

Square Rogier / Xaveer De Geyter Architects

UCL Faculty of Architecture of Tournai / AIRES MATEUS

De Krook library / Coussée & Goris architecten, RCR Arquitectes

Utopia - Library and Academy for Performing Arts / KAAN Architecten

Espace Winson / RESERVOIR A, A+11, Piron Architectes et Ingénieurs, Atelier Paysage

Rehabilitation of the ancient Pathé Palace to a cinema and a cultural complex / aa-ar sprl

ESAC - Institute of Circus Arts / Atelier d’Architecture Daniel Delgoffe

MAD - Brussels Fashion and Design Platform / V+ (Bureau Vers plus de bien-être), ROTOR

Bulgaria

Castra Rubra Winery Guest House / ZOOM studio, dontDIY

The Triangular Tower of Serdica / Atelier 3 Architects, ADM Studio

white concrete old house / I/O architects

Magazia 1 / MOTTO architectural studio, OBB Controlling

DEMOKRATOS / Think Forward

Radisson Blu Larnaca / Panayides Spinazzola Architects

Cyprus

University of Nicosia 'Six Towers' Student Residences / Eraclis Papachristou - Architects

Connection and Amelioration of the 28th October, K. Palama and D. Solomou Squares in Paphos. / Agisilaou & Kalavas Architectural Workshop3CX

OFFICE BUILDING / Seroff & Papadopoulos Architects

Laniteio Secondary School Extension / Armeftis & Associates

Mouttalos District Redevelopment / XO-Architects and Sigma & Co.

Markideio Municipal Theatre / Simpraxis

Smalto Dental Clinic / Yiorgos Hadjichristou

Czech Republic

Protest Stand - site specific instalation / 2021 Architects

DRN / FIALA + NEMEC s.r.o.

Old Water Tower Community Center / Petr Hájek ARCHITEKTI

Doubravka Lookout Tower / Hut architektury Martin Rajnis

Dolní Břežany Sports Hall / SPORADICAL

Apartment house Domino / Atelier RAW s.r.o.

Štajnhaus / ORA

Exit station of the Pustevny cableway / Kamil Mrva Architects, s.r.o.

Boiler House Libčice nad Vltavou / Atelier Hoffman

church of st. Wenceslas / Atelier Štěpán

KINONEKINO transformation of a movie theater into cultural community center / XTOPIX architekti s.r.o., Simona Ledvinková

Extension of DOX Centre for Contemporary Art / Petr Hájek ARCHITEKTI

Residential and studio building at the former Berlin flower market / HEIDE & VON BECKERATH, ifau

Germany

Terracehouse Berlin / Brandlhuber+ Emde, Burlon, Muck Petzet Architekten

Opera House / / hg merz

ThyssenKrupp Test Tower / Werner Sobek Design, Jahn Architects

Wittenberg Castle / Bruno Fioretti Marquez, ifb frohloff staffa kühl ecker PartG mbH, AADe Stuve Architekten, DGI Bauwerk

Embassy for children, SOS Children's Villages / Ludloff Ludloff

City Library / Max Dudler

Philosophical Seminar at the Cathedral Square, Muenster / Peter Böhm Architekten

New Town Library Rottenburg am Neckar / harris + kurrle architekten partnerschaft mbb

Futurium Berlin / RICHTER MUSIKOWSKI, JUCA architektur+landschaftsarchitektur

UNIQUE³ CUBE / Hauser Architektur

Substation Sellerstraße / HEIDE & VON BECKERATH

Christkönig–Chapel at Cathedral Altenberg / gernot schulz : architektur GmbH

WSDA Waste Recycling, Maintanance Depot / KNERER UND LANG Architekten GmbH

Community centre, refugee camp Spinelli / Krötsch Graf Kretzer Architekten und Ingenieure and Atelier U20, Studentsgroup of the Faculty of Architecture, University of Kaiserslautern (TUK)

Bremer Landesbank / Caruso St John Architects

Museum Tonofenfabrik / heneghan peng architects

Kulturpalast / GMP Architekten Von Gerkan, Marg und Partner

Denmark

Maersk Tower, extension of the Panum complex at the University of Copenhagen / C.F. Møller Architects, SLA

Dortheavej Residence / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

Streetmekka Viborg / EFFEKT

Researcher Apartments / Praksis

THE SILO / COBE

Hammershus Visitors Centre / Arkitema Architects, Christoffer Harlang

TIRPITZ / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

Fjord House / Studio Olafur Eliasson

LEGO House / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

Estonia

Baltic Station Market / KOKO architects

Renovation of the Machinery Hall of A.M. Luther's Furniture Factory / HG (Hayashi-Grossschmidt) Arhitektuur OÜ

Memorial for the Estonian Victims of Communism / Arhitektuuribüroo JVR, Stuudio Truus, Ninja Stuudio

Pilgrims’ House in Vastseliina / KAOS Architects

Estonian Film Museum / BOA

ARVO PÄRT CENTRE / Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

Estonian Academy of Arts / KUU architects

Spain

ARTS CENTRE AND HOTEL IN THE SANT JULIÀ DE RAMIS FORTRESS / Fuses-Viader Arquitectes

residential complex: three houses + multipurpose pavilion / longo + roldán arquitectura

HOTEL AND RESTAURANT IN THE ANCIENT MONTALVÁN POTTERY FACTORY (TRIANA, SEVILLE) / AF6 Arquitectura

RESTORATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL UPGRADE OF THE ARCHITECTS' ASSOCIATION OF CATALONIA HEADQUARTERS / Fuses-Viader Arquitectes, Jorge Perea, Arquitecte, Jordi Mansilla Arquitecte

New Pallol Square in the historic center of Girona / amm arquitectes

LIFE REUSING POSIDONIA/ 14 social dwellings in Sant Ferran, Formentera / IBAVI

Civic Centre Lleialtat Santsenca / HARQUITECTES

GALLERY-HOUSE / Carles Enrich Studio

GLASS HOUSE / OFIS arhitekti

Building for new Norvento Headquarter / Mangado y Asociados

Exhibition Hall in the former Santo Domingo Convent / Antonio Jiménez Torrecillas, Elisa Valero

Plasencia Auditorium and Congress Centre / selgascano

Refurbishment of a building in Plaza de Puerto Rubio for the Save The Children Foundation / elii [architecture office]

Boquero Morilla House / Álvaro Carrillo Eguilaz

Ca la Dona (Whomen's house) + Youth centre / Sandra Bestraten i Castells - Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC), Bestraten Hormias Arquitectura

Desert City / GARCIAGERMAN ARQUITECTOS

House 1413 / HARQUITECTES

Congress Center and Hotel in Palma de Mallorca / Mangado y Asociados

Rehabilitation and expansion of the Gon-Gar Workshops / NUA arquitectures

Ibenergi Headquarters / Taller Abierto

New logistic center of Mayoral Moda Infantil / System Arquitectura

Public Library and Historic Archive of the city of Baiona / Murado & Elvira

Rehabilitation of Casa Vicens / Martínez Lapeña - Torres Arquitectos, Daw Office

Palace of Justice / Mecanoo, AYESA

MIX DWELLING BUILDING AT 22@ / COLL-LECLERC Arquitectos

Solo House / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

CaixaForum Sevilla Cultural Center / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra

Finland

Aalto University Väre Building / Verstas Architects

Taika Kindergarten / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture

Helsinki Central Library Oodi / ALA Architects Ltd.

Kruunuvuorenranta Automated Waste Collection Station / B & M Architects

Gullkronan Senior Housing / Huttunen-Lipasti-Pakkanen Architects

Think Corner / JKMM Architects

West Terminal 2 / PES-Architects

Amos Rex Art Museum / JKMM Architects

Lonna Sauna / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture

France

The Perret Hall - Cultural Centre / Atelier d'architecture Pierre Hebbelinck, HBAAT - HELEEN HART — MATHIEU BERTELOOT

Museum of Arts, Nantes / Stanton Williams Architects

Oscar Niemeyer cultural and sports center / La Soda

E26 (school refectory) / BAST

Extension of the Cluny Museum / Bernard Desmoulin architecte

Stone building in Paris / Barrault Pressacco

Hidden house / FMAU

Camille Claudel Museum / ARCHITECTURES ADELFO SCARANELLO

Longchamp Racecourse / Dominique Perrault Architecte, Paris.

‘Théodore Gouvy’ Theatre in Freyming-Merlebach / Dominique Coulon et associés

Transformation of 530 dwellings - Grand Parc Bordeaux / Frédéric Druot Architecture, Lacaton & Vassal architectes, Christophe Hutin Architecture

ENSAE PARISTECH, Campus Paris-Saclay / CAB ARCHITECTES (CALORI AZIMI BOTINEAU)

Paris Courthouse / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Institute of Molecular Sciences in Orsay / KAAN Architecten, FRES architectes

Chris Marker student housing and RATP bus amenities / Eric Lapierre Experience

Lafayette Anticipations / O.M.A.

Extension of Technilum production unit in Béziers / Passelac & Roques Architectes

Saint Jacques de la Lande Church / Álvaro Siza 2 - Arquitecto, SA

Headquarters of the Bar Association, School of Lawyers and offices in Lyon / OAB Office of Architecture in Barcelona, Alberto Peñín Llobell, AABD Architectes

Georgia

Moxy Hotel Tbilisi / Dephani AD

Black Sea Arena / DREI ARCHITEKTEN

Dance Hall For Dance Choreographer Tea Darchia's Studio / David Giorgadze Architects

Fabrika Tbilisi / MUA - Multiverse Architecture

Bazaar Building / David Danelia Architects

Tbilisi Park Hotel / SEDUM.ARCHITECTS

Coffee Production Plant / Giorgi Khmaladze Architects

Pavilion for Chacha Ceremonies / Alexander Brodsky, Wunderwerk

Greece

OTE Call Center Athinas Renovation / ArchitectScripta

H_34 Apartments Building in Voula / 314 Architecture Studio

Public Preschool in Glyfada / Klab Architecture

AGEMAR Headquarters (Headquarters of Angelicoussis Group) / Rena Sakellaridou SPARCH PC

Hungary

Hotel Salona Palace / Arhipolis

Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Rijeka-in the making / Dinko Peračić, ARP

Issa Megaron / PROARH

Stadium Luka Šokčević Šaljapin / GEplus arhitekti d.o.o.

House for Two / Bogdan Budimirov

Popovača School / roth&čerina, XYZ ARHITEKTURA

Adris Grupa/ Croatia Osiguranje office building interiors / jedanjedan

Mali Arsenal, HERA Visitor Center / AB Forum

Public pool Vukovar / Arhitektonski biro Turato

Mini Art Cinema / Damir Gamulin, Antun Sevšek

'Žnjan - Pazdigrad' Primary School / x3m

Housing Complex Jodranovac / Arhitektura Svebor Andrijević

Country House Konstari / nonA d.o.o.

Croatia

Reconstruction of the Saint Martin parish church / B+B Műterem Ltd.

Entrance Building, Graphisoft Park / RADIUS B+S Kft.

Treehouses / arkt studio

The renewal of the Palatinus Bath / Archikon

Blessed Celestina Nursery / dmb műterem Ltd.

Reconstruction of the Old Town Hall of Buda / Hetedik Műterem Ltd.

Port Authority Building, Győr-Gönyü / sporaarchitects Ltd., Térhálózat Design Kft.

The Graphic Designer’s House / architecture uncomfortable workshop

Market Hall and Event Center of Újpest / FIRKA ARCHITECT STUDIO LTD.

Ireland

Rust-ic House / URBAN AGENCY

Art Room, Secondary School, Aran islands, Ireland / Paul Dillon Architects

New School In Town / SJK Architects

Dublin Port Centre Precinct / Darmody Architecture

St. Mary's Medieval Mile Museum / McCullough Mulvin Architects

Vaulted House / GKMP Architects

National Gallery of Ireland, Refurbishment of Historic Wings / heneghan peng architects

14 Henrietta Street / Shaffrey Architects

Iceland

The Retreat at Blue Lagoon / Basalt Architects

The Marshall House / Kurtogpi Architects

Vigdis Finnbogadottir - Institute of foreign languages / Andrúm

Italy

Engie Headquarters / Park Associati

Casa Fantini / Lissoni Architettura

Terra Madre - Scuola d'infanzia Sandro Pertini e piazza pedonale / Luca Peralta Studio, 3TI Progetti

library of the benedictine monastery Marienberg / Werner Tscholl Architekt

Corte del Forte Dance Pavilion / Rintala Eggertsson Architects

Educational Ensemble Terenten / feld72 Architekten

Accessibility project for the Heritage Park of Ceto, Cimbergo and Paspardo (UNESCO Site n.94) / Babau Bureau, Elisa Brusegan

Vatican Chapel / Pavilion of the Holy See — Venice Architecture Biennale 2018 / Souto Moura - Arquitectos, SA

M9 Museum District / Sauerbruch Hutton

ANM 2018 / Ordinary Re-construction / MARIA GIUSEPPINA GRASSO CANNIZZO

Prada productive headquarter / Canali associati s.r.l.

Chapel of Silence / Studio Associates

Atelier of the Artist Marco Bagnoli / Studio Toti Semerano

STONED / ELASTICOSPA+3

Refurbishment of two rural houses / Studio Albori

Lavazza Campus: company headquarters and museum, public garden and multi-functional center / Cino Zucchi Architetti

Fondazione Prada Tower / O.M.A.

Lithuania

Kaunas Bus Station / Dvieju grupe

Valley Villa / ARCHES

Bus Station at Vilnius International Airport / Vilnius Architecture Studio

ADMINISTRATION BUILDING "REALINIJA", JONAVOS 30 / Kancas Studio

Green Hall 2 / Archinova, Arrow Architects

Multifunctional complex A.Juozapavičiaus str.13 / Architects bureau G. Natkevicius and partners

Vilnius Tech Park / A2SM

Reconstruction of sanatorium into reacreational building / Aketuri architektai

VU BOTANICAL GARDEN LABORATORY BUILDING RECONSTRUCTION /Paleko architektu studija

MO-Modern Art Museum / Studio Daniel Libeskind, DO architects

Apartment building in Žvėrynas / Audrius Ambrasas Architects

Duplex in Turniškės / PLAZMA Architecture Studio

Office building on Nemunas waterfront /Architects bureau G. Natkevicius and partners

Luxembourg

Showroom Norbert Brakonier / A + T ARCHITECTURE

LUMEN / DIANE HEIREND ARCHITECTES

Cycle and Pedestrian Path under the Adolphe Bridge / Christian Bauer et Associés Architectes

LLC Luxembourg Learning Center / VALENTINY hvp architects

Highschool for healthcare professions / Fabeck Architectes

Latvia

Private house in Cēsis / OUTOFBOX

Two houses / SINTIJA VAIVADE_ARHITEKTE

Office building PLACE ELEVEN / Diānas Zalānes projektu birojs

Red Ice / NRJA, IG Kurbads, Stals un Steinbergs, IAG Projekti, Plazma Studio

Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital / Sarma & Norde Architects, JKMM Architects

Gertrudes 121 - refurbishment of tenement houses / 12 LĪNIJAS

Montenegro

Summer Houses / AKVS architecture

Hotel Kamenovo / Mit-Arh

North Macedonia

Skanderbeg Square in Skopje / BINA [bureau of inventive architecture], QB Arkitektura, BMA - Besian Mehmeti Architects

Chelsea business center / GMS

Urban Modular / Sara Simoska Arhitektura, MELEEM Skopje

Residential Building STOGOVO 14 / Attika Architects

Malta

Restoration and rehabilitation of the Phoenicia Hotel and its surrounding fortifications / AP Valletta

At the Borderline / Archi+

HOUSE_59 / CVC architecture

eCABS Booking Office / Valentino Architects

Farsons Corporate Office Extension / TBA Periti

The Netherlands

Musis Sacrum / van Dongen – Koschuch Architects and Planners.

Sportcampus Zuiderpark / FaulknerBrowns Architects, ABT

House of Province Gelderland / Team V Architectuur

Circl / de Architekten Cie.

Rijnstraat 8, renovation Ministry Building / O.M.A.

Data Center AM4 / Benthem Crouwel Architects

Visitor center park Vijversburg / STUDIO MAKS

Norway

Experimental housing at Svartlamon / Nøysom Arkitekter

Cabin Nerskogen / Vardehaugen

Klostergaarden Boathouse / Trodahl Arkitekter

Kvåsfossen Visitor centre / Rever og Drage Architects

Skreda Raodside Rest Area / Manthey Kula

Fleinvær Refugium / TYIN tegnestue Architects, Rintala Eggertsson Architects

Mylla Cabin / Mork Ulnes Architects

lnnfill housing, Huitfeldts gate 15 AS / Jensen & Skodvin Arkitektkontor as

The Nursing School / Jarmund/Vigsnæs AS Arkitekter MNAL

Poland

CITY MUNICIPAL OFFICE BUILDING IN ZA BRAMKĄ STREET / Ultra Architects

MUSEUM OF THE WORLD WAR II / Studio Architektoniczne Kwadrat

RED HOUSE / TOPROJEKT

THE REGIONAL COURT BUILDING COMPLEX IN SIEDLCE / HRA Architekci

Cracovia 1906 Centennial Hall with the Sports Center for the Handicapped / Biuro Projektów Lewicki Łatak

SZUCHA Premium Offices / Stelmach i Partnerzy Biuro Architektoniczne Sp. z o. o.

Nawa - Architectural Sculpture / Zieta Prozessdesign

"Vistula River" Station Park / JAKABE Projekty Spółka z o.o., Michał Grzybowski, Kolektyw Palce Lizać, Agata Rochowska-Hławka

Affordable Housing Assembly at the European Capital of Culture 2016 Settlement Nowe Żerniki / Arch_it Piotr Zybura, PAG Pracownia Architektury Głowacki, Studio TSB / Tadeusz Sawa-Borysławski, Horn Architekci, S3NS ARCHITEKTURA - IGOR KAŹMIERCZAK

WORLD’S VANISHING PLANTS GARDEN WITH THE EDUCATIONAL PAVILION IN ARBORETUM SGGW / JRK72

Bałtyk office building / MVRDV, Natkaniec Olechnicki Architekci

Kindergarten in Kleszczówka / TOPROJEKT

Town Hall / BBGK Architekci Sp. z o. o.

Unikato / Robert Konieczny - KWK Promes

Silesia University's Radio and Television department / BAAS arquitectura, Grupa 5 Architekci, Małeccy Biuro Projektowe

Sprzeczna 4 Residential Building / BBGK Architekci Sp. z o. o.

Akademeia High School in Warsaw / Medusa Group

By the Way House / Robert Konieczny - KWK Promes

Portugal

Rural Hotel River House / Menos é Mais Arquitectos Associados, Lda.

Promise - Cottage house / Camilo Rebelo Arquitectos

FPM41 / Barbas Lopes Arquitectos

Barão de Santos Palace / Barbas Lopes Arquitectos

Rotating House, Coimbra / Pedro Bandeira - PLF

Chapel of Eternal Light / Bernardo Rodrigues

Tua Valley Interpretive Centre / Rosmaninho + Azevedo - Arquitectos

Quelhas House / Inês Lobo Arquitectos Lda

José Adrião / José Adrião Arquitetos

Luís de Camões Theatre / Manuel Graça Dias + Egas José Vieira, Arquitectos, Contemporânea, lda

House in Rua do Paraíso / FALA

Our Lady of Fátima Chapel / Plano Humano Arquitectos

CAA / Águeda Arts Centre / AND-RÉ

Power Plant for the Foz Tua Dam / Souto Moura - Arquitectos, SA

Mount Chapel / Álvaro Siza 2 - Arquitecto, SA

Lisbon Cruise Terminal / Carrilho da Graça

Porto Botanical Garden: Casa Andresen, Koepp Greenhouses and Casa Salabert / Nuno Valentim, Arquitectura e Reabilitação, Lda

Romania

Londra Housing / ADN Birou de Arhitectura

Werk Restaurant / Filofi si Trandafir Arhitectura

Ion Oblemenco Stadium / DICO si TIGANAS birou de proiectare SRL, SC. Plan 31.SRL, SC. INSTAL DATA PROIECT SRL

Equestrian center in Sânsimion / LARIX STUDIO, STABECH STRUCTURE

RESTORATION, REFURBISHMENT OF THE HEADQUARTERS OF THE ORDER OF ARCHITECTS OF ROMANIA BUCHAREST BRANCH /STARH - Birou de arhitectura (Florian & Iulia Stanciu)

Occidentului 40 / ADN Birou de Arhitectura

Oromolu Office / DSBA

Serbia

Stattwerk office Belgrade / Stattwerk

"Virtus" Winery / Branimir Popović architects

N1 Housing / Studio Simović

Villa Pavlovic / Neoarhitekti, Neoarhitekti

Commercial and hotel complex in Rajiceva, Belgrade / proaspekt d.o.o.

Misdemeanor Court Pancevo / 1X2STUDIO

Reconstruction of Museum of Contemporary Art, Belgrade / nooto, Dejan Todorović architect

Sweden

Nationalmuseum / Wingårdh Arkitektkontor AB, Wikerstål Arkitekter AB / Tengbom

Elderly Care Skärvet / Kjellander Sjöberg

Skissernas Museum / Elding Oscarson

Kata Farm / AIX Arkitekter

Atelier Lapidus / Arrhov Frick

Masterplan and Holiday houses, Bungenäs / Skälsö Arkitekter

Bruksgården / Petra Gipp Arkitektur

Slovenia

Entrance Pavillion to Arboretum Volčji Potok / ARREA architecture

Renovation of the Vrlovčnik Homestead in Matkov Kot / MEDPROSTOR, arhitekturni atelje d.o.o.

TERMALIJA FAMILY WELLNESS / ENOTA

Renovation of Hotel Švicarija / ARREA architecture, Studio AKKA

3SHOEBOX HOUSE / OFIS arhitekti

Brdo F6 terraced houses / Bevk Perovic arhitekti

Winter cabin in Mount Kanin / OFIS arhitekti

Ljubljana Regional Waste Management Centre - RCERO Ljubljana / Plan B, BRUTO, ProstoRož, Trash design, studiobotas

Tem Čatež Factory Expansion / Jereb in Budja arhitekti

House Celovska 01 / gregorc/vrhovec

Pedenjped Day-Care Centre, Pedenjcarstvo Unit in Ljubljana Kašelj / oaza

Slovakia

Revitalisation of the Public Space of the Centrum Shopping Centre / zerozero

Residential Complex Condominium Devín / PMArchitekti

Hunting Lodge / Pantograph

Courtyard / Vallo Sadovsky Architects

Family house Jarovce - A home for grandparents and nine grandchildren / Compass

Adaptation of the former factory Mlynica / GutGut

New Synagogue / PLURAL

Ukraine

The land of bears and wolves / Project 7

Pechersk School International / ARCHIMATIKA

Hlibivka Countryside Hotel / KUDIN architects

Rock House / 33bY Architecture

The Metropolitan Sheptytsky Center, Ukrainian Catholic University, Lviv / Behnisch Architekten, Chaplinskyy & Associates, AVR Development

Teatr na Podoli / Drozdov&Partners

Stage / Stage Dnipro Community, Hip Park, Kultura Medialna Non-Profit Organization

United Kingdom

The Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre / Niall McLaughlin Architects

Writ in Water / Studio Octopi, Mark Wallinger

Belarusian Memorial Chapel / Spheron Architects

Nucleus, The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Caithness Archive / Reiach and Hall Architects

Royal Academy of Music: The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and The Angela Burgess Recital Hall / Ian Ritchie Architects Ltd

Gasholders London / Wilkinson Eyre

Fallahogey Studio / McGarry-Moon Architects

168 Upper Street / Groupwork + Amin Taha

Charlie Bigham’s Food Production Campus / Feilden Fowles Architects

Red House / 31/44 Architects

Goldsmiths Centre for Contemporary Art / ASSEMBLE

Stele House / OMMX

Royal Academy of Arts masterplan / David Chipperfield Architects

Chadwick Hall / Henley Halebrown

Bushey Cemetery / Waugh Thistleton Architects

Bloomberg / Foster + Partners

Storey's Field Centre and Eddington Nursery / MUMA

The Leadenhall Building / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

15 Clerkenwell Close / Groupwork + Amin Taha

