Island Conference Hotel / gad

Architects gad

Location Zhujiajian Nanshajiari road no.666, Putuo district, Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China

Design Team Wei Zhang, Shouqing Wu, Kelun Su, Xinpei Song, Weijie Jiang, Chuqian Chen, Jun Wan, Ye Su

Area 30780.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Jinrong Huang

Structure Kaiming Yao, Wei Zhu, Fan Hu, Fei Han

Water Supply Bing Zhang

HVAC Baojun Yang, Guocai Yao

Electrical Zuhang Zhuo, Chuanpu Liu, Shurong Sun

Interior Dsign CHENTAO INTERIOR DESIGN, Huacheng Boyuan (Beijing) Architectural Planning and Design Co., Ltd.

Landscape design Green Townscape Design Ltd., More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. At the turn of the century, although the flourishing Tang Dynasty has gone, our attitude towards the foreign civilizations has changed from the previous perspective of adoring to a more peaceful and confident attitude. Under this transformation, it may be a straightforward and direct gesture to directly select the classics among those splendid civilizations for grafting.

Most people believe that a hotel may be a place to relax the body and mind. As the supporting hotel for the permanent site of the International Islands Tourism Conference, the Island Conference Hotel has considered more about the source of culture. The Island Conference Hotel provides accommodation services for 200 participating island countries during the conference: How to allow these foreign guests to experience the different exoticism and participate in the direct and rapid space experience of many classic civilizations? This problem has been plaguing the designers.

Unique and direct exotic experience

In the Island Conference Hotel, the visitors will experience a unique and direct multi-cultural spatial experience. During the tour, the architects hope to give a sensory experience of dreaming, and endow the space with more cultural experience, thus forming an interesting garden tour process, so that visitors can experience the impact and interest between foreign cultures.

Save this picture! Southeast Asian yard. Image © Jinrong Huang

From China to Southeast Asia, from Islam to the Mediterranean, from natural to rational decorative patterns, from complex to simple spatial streamlines, the trans-boundary architectural forms depict the epitome of culture. The building is imposed a certain order in change. The architects make the color of the whole building close to the earth to merge with nature, as if the hotel was an ancient settlement hidden in the island.

Save this picture! Southeast Asian yard_relation with the water. Image © Jinrong Huang

Spatial description of the multinational culture

Based on the history background, four different but classic cultural elements along the Maritime Silk Road are grafted in the hotel. The nature-admiring philosophical thinking of South Chinese Gardens, the lethargic and balanced aesthetic characteristics of Southeast Asia, the simple and rounded natural atmosphere of the Mediterranean, and the unique calmness and introversion of Islam are presented in four courtyards and dialogue each other. There is a certain distance between the courtyards, while the difference is not abrupt, with rich space tension. The cultural style changes with the circulation of the region.

Conclusion

From the perspective of the modern architectural form, the cultural convergence becomes increasingly obvious, and the cultural characteristics between different buildings are increasingly blurred. “The value of the space in this case is to restore the traces of civilization. The classic approach is also an attitude to trace the source of architecture and culture. Today, we learn and present an understanding of civilization in a more open-minded and inclusive manner. The Island Conference Hotel is a restoration of the cultural significance in the form of architecture.”