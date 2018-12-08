World
  Urban Sketchers Mexico Pays Tribute to Pedro Ramírez Vázquez

Urban Sketchers Mexico Pays Tribute to Pedro Ramírez Vázquez

Urban Sketchers Mexico Pays Tribute to Pedro Ramírez Vázquez
Urban Sketchers Mexico Pays Tribute to Pedro Ramírez Vázquez, Isaac Cruz (@el_probador_de_bancas). Technique: Watercolor. Image © Urban Sketchers
Brian Luna (@brianmaldad). Technique: Watercolor. Image © Urban Sketchers Brian Luna (@brianmaldad). Technique: Pen. Image © Urban Sketchers Julio (@esemijuls). Technique: Watercolor. Image © Urban Sketchers Ivan Reyes (@montesdeoca_pablo). Technique: Watercolor. Image © Urban Sketchers + 23

Urban Sketchers is an international non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a global community of artists who practice on-site drawings to enhance the artistic, narrative, and educational value of drawing. Connecting people from all over the world, the organization brings people in touch with their environment to illustrate drawings of their lived experiences. 

Brian Luna (@brianmaldad). Technique: Watercolor. Image © Urban Sketchers
Over the past eight years, Urban Sketchers Mexico has arranged meetups throughout Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area to interpret the capital through drawings. The group meets at a well-known public location, presents their community notebook, and then allows members to find their own spot to dedicate themselves to drawing for two to four hours. After the drawing period, the group reunites by sharing their notebooks, experiences, and techniques.

Isaac Cruz (@el_probador_de_bancas). Technique: Watercolor. Image © Urban Sketchers
Pedro Ramirez Vázquez (1919-2013) is one of the most representative figures of Mexican architecture. Known as the 'Father of Mexican Modern Architecture,' his exuberant works influenced the following generation of Mexican architects to create the city we know today. Ramirez Vázquez adapted the concepts of the modern movement to suit Latin American life, leaving a legacy that (literally) continues to be drawn through the eyes of his successors. 

Below, an homage to the Mexican master by Urban Sketchers Mexico.

Brian Luna (@brianmaldad). Technique: Pen. Image © Urban Sketchers
Julio (@esemijuls). Technique: Watercolor. Image © Urban Sketchers
Jaime Durón (@xaimeurbano). Technique: Pen. Image © Urban Sketchers
View the complete gallery

About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

