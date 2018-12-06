Zicatela / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

World
Cortesía de Alberto Kalach
  • Collaborators

    Juan de la Rosa, Iván Ramirez

  • Site Area

    649 m2

  • Built Area

    224 m2

  • Total Area

    896 m2

  • Construction System

    Slabs and concrete piles
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Zicatela by Alberto Kalach is a project that is developed as a base of a series of concrete slabs that are connected by a side ladder that supports the columns that extend to the bottom of a pool. Surrounded by a landscape design, this house located on the coast of Oaxaca, embraces the space, mimicking it with its context and stands silently.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

This project is based on the concepts of the Domino House by Le Corbusier applied to the tropical context of one of the most popular paradises in Mexico, thus eliminating vertical barriers through a pair of wooden pivoting doors that extend and direct the gaze towards the Pacific horizon.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© David Garza
© David Garza

