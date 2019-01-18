SuperForce CrossFit / Grupo Nuvem Arquitetura

+ 24

Architects Grupo Nuvem Arquitetura

Location Av. do Forte, 240 - Vila Ipiranga, Porto Alegre - RS, 91010-004, Brazil

Architect in Charge Guilherme Carvalho, Rodolfo Mincato Klaus, Vítor Vasconcellos

Collaborator Jeferson Sopeña

Area 944.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Marcelo Donadussi

Category Gymnasium

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, an old pavilion used as a car workshop has been transformed into the new headquarters of the 'SuperForce CrossFit', an academy dedicated to the sport that seeks to develop physical and mental health through high intensity functional exercises.

From an urban aesthetic, appropriating the garage look, the space was re-signified to express the character of the Crossfit. With a low budget, the strategy maintained the main elements in the old pavilion, redefining its functionalities.

The use of black and red color and OSB (Oriented Strand Board) wood were chosen from a brand analysis. In addition to the aesthetics, the material also protects the walls of the activities that generate impact, making possible indicative demarcations of the sport.

All electrical installations were kept apparent and painted in red, highlighting the industrial character of the space. In addition, a car balance from the old mechanical workshop was conserved and harnessed like support for the ropes used in the trainings. In an old room, isolated from the gym, was designed a versatile mezzanine, which serves for the accomplishment of technical and recreational activities. A fire escape ladder was used as access to this mezzanine.