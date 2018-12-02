Cliq Coffee / Studio Kota

+ 12

Architects Studio Kota

Location Yakarta, Indonesia

Design Team Wendy Sudibyo, Farah Muzakar

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Sefval Mogalana

Manufacturers Loading...

Graphic designer Dave & Brachi

Contractor Interra, Trifoli

MEP Interra More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a dense and cluttered neighborhood in the south of Jakarta the 200 m2 cafe consists of two levels which includes indoor and outdoor dining area. The renovation project takes advantage of narrow and low ceiling space from the existing structure to create a unique tunneling experience. It’s a getaway place to take time off and enjoy a cup of coffee. Despite the limited space the seating layout is designed to be efficient while maintains the bright and lightweight space ambience.

As a strategy to deal with narrow and deep space an array of arches was introduced in the design. The arch geometry was borrowed from classical architecture as a unifying element in the building. The row of arches extends from the interior space all the way out to the facade. This gives a reflection of what’s happening inside to the outside. At the same time the arch facade gives the building a strong presence in the neighborhood.

The Interior is about composition of different geometries that are inserted into existing structure. Light green and peach color are used to strengthen the character of each geometries while the white textured arches and wall become the unifying element. Glimpse of pattern can be seen from terrazzo material on the bar counter and stair which make the two the focal points of the interior space. Wood furniture are introduced to balance the flat colored geometries by giving a more warm and intimate feel to the space. Velvet cushion on the furniture paired with brass element brings a sense of luxury.