  7. Happy Place / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA

Happy Place / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA

  • 05:00 - 2 December, 2018
Happy Place / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA
Happy Place / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA, © Helen Ross
© Helen Ross

© Helen Ross
Text description provided by the architects. Happy Place is a combination of cozy residential architecture and modern solutions in interiors. This house has its own unique character, style, and emphasis.

© Helen Ross
© Helen Ross
3rd floor plan
3rd floor plan

The interior is designed for a young family with children, - here you can find the opportunity of immersing into your own world and relax from the noisy city life.

© Helen Ross
© Helen Ross
2nd floor plan
2nd floor plan
© Helen Ross
The transform of one space to another was skillfully presented. Here you have everything: a cozy corner for family meetings near the fireplace, a spacious kitchen that smoothly turns into the dining room, lounge for the rest with friends, and even a pendant swing where you can solitude with your favorite book. The highlight of this project is the children's "Happy Place", where parents don't limit the space for children's fantasies and craziness and, of course, a lounge attic, where family evenings with movies and parties with friends are held.

© Helen Ross
© Helen Ross

