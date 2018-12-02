Happy Place / studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA

+ 32

Text description provided by the architects. Happy Place is a combination of cozy residential architecture and modern solutions in interiors. This house has its own unique character, style, and emphasis.

The interior is designed for a young family with children, - here you can find the opportunity of immersing into your own world and relax from the noisy city life.

The transform of one space to another was skillfully presented. Here you have everything: a cozy corner for family meetings near the fireplace, a spacious kitchen that smoothly turns into the dining room, lounge for the rest with friends, and even a pendant swing where you can solitude with your favorite book. The highlight of this project is the children's "Happy Place", where parents don't limit the space for children's fantasies and craziness and, of course, a lounge attic, where family evenings with movies and parties with friends are held.