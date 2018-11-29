World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. Indonesia
  5. Rakta Studio
  6. 2018
  7. ETC House / Rakta Studio

ETC House / Rakta Studio

  • 20:00 - 29 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
ETC House / Rakta Studio
Save this picture!
ETC House / Rakta Studio, © KIE
© KIE

© KIE © KIE © KIE © KIE + 11

  • Architects

    Rakta Studio

  • Location

    Bandung, Bandung City, West Java, Indonesia

  • Lead Architects

    Vidor Saputro, Ronald Adikusumo

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    KIE
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential complex,  the ETC hobby house is a 150 m2 building that  was built to meet the need of a personal basketball playground for the children of the house owner. The three children have a hobby playing basketball and their friends often gather there to spend their free time.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

The "Rakta Studio" Architecture Firm chosen by the house owner to create a "hobby house", applies the Japanesse style design concept combined with the Tropical Modern style that has become a characteristic design of Rakta Studio itself.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

ETC hobby house has the following space functions: sitting room, kitchen, toilet, and carport. The building also has a garden planted with grass and ornamental plants so as to provide cool air and comfort for those who enter it. Ornamental plant pots are also placed on the side of the building, facing the ranks of iron pillars that function as a dividing wall.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

The inner wall is decorated with pictures of basketball games in the form of a black silhouette, thus clarifying the function of the building as a place to play basketball. This wall borders a simple modern kitchen.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

When the day was approaching late afternoon, the beautiful lights mounted on the floor of the hallway exuded a nuanced feel and beautified the room. In the corner of the room is a bamboo hanging chair that can be a place to relax while watching a basketball game or a place to rest.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Standing among other residences, ETC house hobbies are the most unique homes among other houses and always attract the attention of everyone who passes them.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Rakta Studio
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training Indonesia
Cite: "ETC House / Rakta Studio" 29 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906796/etc-house-rakta-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream