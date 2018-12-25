World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. FMAU
  6. 2011
  7. Jardin D’hiver / FMAU

Jardin D’hiver / FMAU

  • 14:00 - 25 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Jardin D’hiver / FMAU
Save this picture!
Jardin D’hiver / FMAU, © Antoine Espinasseau
© Antoine Espinasseau

© Antoine Espinasseau © Antoine Espinasseau © Antoine Espinasseau © Antoine Espinasseau + 15

  • Architects

    FMAU

  • Location

    Lavaur, France

  • Lead Architects

    FMAU

  • Construction Manager

    MIRANA RAKOTOMALALA

  • Area

    131.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2011

  • Photographs

    Antoine Espinasseau
Save this picture!
© Antoine Espinasseau
© Antoine Espinasseau

Text description provided by the architects. The violent debate between scholarly and popular culture that inflamed architects and the general public is at stake in the Winter Garden project. On the one hand, an open-minded project management, very attentive to the integration in the near environment. And on the other hand, urban regulations based on a local mimetic town plan with generic subdivision bylaw.

Save this picture!
© Antoine Espinasseau
© Antoine Espinasseau

Originally, the building site was located nearby a park of the eighteenth century, a manor house and a magnificent kennel of the seventeenth. These elements has fed the project all long the design process. The drawing of the impasse came after, in the last sketches, because the site has been reconverted as an housing estate, growing years after years. The house was uncompromising suburban. 

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

The Winter Garden is based on square plan, whose the frame is irregular; the four posts are anchored at four meters depth in the clay soil. On that plan, the sequences of everyday life are separated.

Save this picture!
© Antoine Espinasseau
© Antoine Espinasseau

The four corners are individual spaces including the parents' room, the children's room, the mother's psychoanalysis room and the father's studio. There are split apart by a large common room, north / south / east / west oriented. It is somehow a neutral area, open to discussion, maintaining distance between the individual rooms.

Save this picture!
© Antoine Espinasseau
© Antoine Espinasseau

As the house has no outdoor terrace on the ground level and as it is a ground level house, a hanging winter garden enable the immersion in the landscape. The winter garden is located on the ceiling of the large common room creating the fifth opening of that space. It connects the kitchen with cedar. 

Save this picture!
Detail
Detail

In several months, the park has become a subdivision. 
The winter garden, at the end of the impasse, has a slightly different silhouette compared with the repetitive theme of the cataloged house. It brings an intriguing variation without giving lesson. Has the neighborhood noticed his presence ?

Save this picture!
© Antoine Espinasseau
© Antoine Espinasseau

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FMAU
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses France
Cite: "Jardin D’hiver / FMAU" 25 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906789/jardin-dhiver-fmau/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream