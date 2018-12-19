World
  The Frames / Squire & Partners

The Frames / Squire & Partners

  12:00 - 19 December, 2018
The Frames / Squire & Partners
© James Balston
© James Balston

  • Structural Engineer

    Thornton Tomasetti

  • Main Contractor

    HG Construction

  • M&E Consultant

    Furness Green

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Pierce Hill

  • Reception Artwork

    Mr. Jago

  • Planning Consultant

    GVA

  • Environmental Consultant

    Etude

  • Acoustic Consultant

    Applied Acoustic Design

  • Approved Building Inspector

    BCA (Building Control Approval)

  • Gross Interior Area

    7,343 m2

  • Gross Exterior Area

    8,446 m2

  • Client

    Workspace
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. The Frames is a bespoke development tailored to small and creative businesses in Shoreditch. The five-story building creates 80,000 sq. ft. of flexible workspace for London’s new and growing companies, providing office and studio units to suit a variety of users, along with shared meeting rooms, break-out areas, tea points, cycle storage, shower facilities, and a café.

© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

Influenced by the characteristic warehouse vernacular of the surrounding South Shoreditch Conservation Area, the building envelope employs a palette of brick, metal, and glass. Following the curved line of Phipp Street with a series of brick columns punctuated by corten-clad window reveals, the design emphasizes the vertical proportions of the structure.

© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

The top two floors of the building are set back and feature twisted dark grey perforated aluminum fins, which reference the historical textile manufacturing history of the neighborhood and provide solar shading.

© James Balston
© James Balston
Elevations
Elevations
© James Balston
© James Balston

A language of raw materials and finishes continues inside the building, with polished concrete floors, exposed soffits, corten-clad lift cores, and a striking folded steel staircase. An art installation in the reception area by renowned artist Mr. Jago creates a unique double-height mural.

© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
