The Frames / Squire & Partners

Structural Engineer Thornton Tomasetti

Main Contractor HG Construction

M&E Consultant Furness Green

Quantity Surveyor Pierce Hill

Reception Artwork Mr. Jago

Planning Consultant GVA

Environmental Consultant Etude

Acoustic Consultant Applied Acoustic Design

Approved Building Inspector BCA (Building Control Approval)

Gross Interior Area 7,343 m2

Gross Exterior Area 8,446 m2

Client Workspace

Text description provided by the architects. The Frames is a bespoke development tailored to small and creative businesses in Shoreditch. The five-story building creates 80,000 sq. ft. of flexible workspace for London’s new and growing companies, providing office and studio units to suit a variety of users, along with shared meeting rooms, break-out areas, tea points, cycle storage, shower facilities, and a café.

Influenced by the characteristic warehouse vernacular of the surrounding South Shoreditch Conservation Area, the building envelope employs a palette of brick, metal, and glass. Following the curved line of Phipp Street with a series of brick columns punctuated by corten-clad window reveals, the design emphasizes the vertical proportions of the structure.

The top two floors of the building are set back and feature twisted dark grey perforated aluminum fins, which reference the historical textile manufacturing history of the neighborhood and provide solar shading.

A language of raw materials and finishes continues inside the building, with polished concrete floors, exposed soffits, corten-clad lift cores, and a striking folded steel staircase. An art installation in the reception area by renowned artist Mr. Jago creates a unique double-height mural.