"Half of the Visitors were Under 26" - The Numbers behind the 2018 Venice Biennale

"Half of the Visitors were Under 26" - The Numbers behind the 2018 Venice Biennale
© Andrea Avezzù
© Andrea Avezzù

The 2018 Venice Biennale closed to the public yesterday after six months in operation. Curated by Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, the Biennale was titled FREESPACE and celebrated “generosity, thoughtfulness, and a desire to engage.”

With the exhibition closed, the organizers behind the Venice Biennale have released an impressive roundup of statistics related to the event, demonstrating the Biennale’s role as one of the most influential events in the architectural calendar.

© Italo Rondinella
© Italo Rondinella

In total, the 2018 exhibition welcomed over 275,000 people, marking a 6% increase on the 2016 edition. Half of those who visited were under 26 years of age, demonstrating a rise in youth interest in the festival, while 27% of those visited did so in groups.

Below, we have rounded up some other impressive figures from the Biennale, quantifying the exhibition in terms of participants, educational outreach, and social media influence.

The Numbers

© Jacopo Salvi
© Jacopo Salvi

  • 71 Architects invited to the Exhibition
  • 2 Special Sections
  • 63 National Participations
  • 29 National Participations in the historical Pavilions of Giardini
  • 24 National Participations in the Arsenale, including Italy
  • 10 National Participations around the city of Venice
  • 6 National Participations for the first time: (Antigua & Barbuda, Saudi Arabia, Guatemala, Lebanon, Pakistan, and Holy See)
  • 2 Special Project: Applied Arts Pavilion, in collaboration with the Victoria and Albert Museum, London; Forte Marghera Special Project in Mestre
  • 12 Collateral Events

Educational Engagement

© Jacopo Salvi
© Jacopo Salvi

  • 160 affiliated universities (50 Italian universities, and 110 universities across all continents)
  • 5,730 university students involved in the Biennale Sessions project
  • 50,467 participants in educational activities and guided tours
  • 33,347 young people and students participated in educational activities
  • 17,120 adults and public organized in groups have participated in guided tours
  • 103 students from 9 Italian universities involved in the “Alternanza Scuola Lavoro” internship program.

Web and Social Media

© Andrea Avezzù
© Andrea Avezzù

News via: La Biennale di Venezia

About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

